Women’s T20 challenge 2020 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to watch Trailblazers vs Supernovas match online at India Time

Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers will look to seal a spot in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 when they take on defending champions Supernovas on Saturday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas succumbed to a five-wicket defeat to Velocity in their opening match, while Trailblazers had it easy, with their bowlers starring in a low-score one-sided affair against Mithali Raj and Co. Supernovas now find themselves in a must-win situation.

A win for Trailblazers would see them confirm title clash against Velocity, while a Supernovas’ victory could mean Velocity be out of the final due to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR). As a result, Velocity would be backing Trailblazers to win this contest.

Chamari Athapaththu’s knock of 44 and Harmanpreet’s 31 off 27 were probably the only positives for Supernovas in their opener against Velocity. The other batswomen, including Jemimah Rodrigues, will have to up their game in Sharjah, a ground that has seen quite a lot of high scores in the ongoing IPL.

Meanwhile, England’s Sophie Ecclestone did most of the damage for Trailblazers against Velocity, picking up four wickets to see off their opponents for just 47. In their reply, Trailblazers eased to victory, chasing the target in just 7.5 overs to win by nine wickets, as Deandra Dottin (29*) and Richa Ghosh (13*) remained unbeaten.

Here’s all you need to know regarding when and where to watch Trailblazers vs Supernovas match:

When is the third Women's T20 Challenge 2020 match between Trailblazers and Supernovas?

The third match between Trailblazers and Supernovas is on Saturday, 7 November 2020.

Where will the Trailblazers vs Supernovas match be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time does the Trailblazers vs Supernovas match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast Trailblazers vs Supernovas match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow LIVE blog and updates on Firstpost.com.