Women’s T20 challenge 2020, LIVE Score, Velocity vs Trailblazers match: Velocity aim to capitalise on winning momentum

13:57 (IST)

A target of 127 may seem easy, but the pitch at Sharjah, after over a month’s cricket, has finally slowed down. It is never easy to take on world-class spinners like Shashikala Siriwardene and the two Yadavs – Poonam and Radha – under these conditions, but Luus and Verma were left with little option.

13:47 (IST)

South African Sune Luus conjured up an unbeaten 37 under pressure as Velocity overcame a jittery start to stun defending champions Supernovas by five wickets in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah on Wednesday.

13:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 between the Mithali Raj-led Velocity and Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers. After their win over defending champions Supernovas last night, Velocity will be back in action for the second consecutive day and look to make the most of their winning momentum. Trailblazers would not waste any time either and aim to begin their campaign on a high. Stay tuned as this promises to be a cracker of a game.

Highlights

Women’s T20 challenge 2020, LIVE SCORE, Velocity vs Trailblazers latest updates: Catch all the live updates and over-by-over commentary from the second match of the Women's T20 challenge between the Mithali Raj-led Velocity and Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers.

Preview: Following their opener against the two-time champions Supernovas, Mithali Raj's Velocity will be straight back in action on Thursday, taking on Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers in match 2 of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020.

Mithali will be keen to lead from the front and avenge their 2019 defeat in which they lost by four wickets in a last-over thriller.

Velocity will rely heavily on 16-year-old Indian sensation Shafali Verma who grabbed eyeballs by hitting most sixes (nine) in the World T20 and finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer.

All the International players will making a return to the field after the COVID-19 break that followed the Women's WT20 in February-March. It will be interesting to see their fitness levels, coming back after enduring a lockdown.

The tournament will also feature Thailand's opening batswoman Natthakan Chantham, who scored her country’s first Women’s WT20 half-century. She became the first Associate cricketer to be a part of the tournament which is seen as a precursor to a full-fledged Women's IPL.

Natthakan will represent Trailblazers captained by Indian opener Smriti Mandhana.

Trailblazers will also feature veteran pacer Jhulan Ghoswami, English spinner Sophie Ecclestone, and West Indian star Deandra Dottin.

Squads:

Velocity full squadMithali Raj (c), Veda KrishnamurthyShafali VermaSushma Verma (wk), Ekta BishtShikha PandeyDevika Vaidya, Sushree Pradhan, Manali Dakshini, Leigh KasperekDanni WyattSune Luus, Anagha Deshpande, Meghna Singh.

Trailblazers full squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam

With inputs from PTI.

Updated Date: November 05, 2020 13:30:50 IST

