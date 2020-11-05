Women’s T20 challenge 2020, LIVE Score, Velocity vs Trailblazers match: Velocity aim to capitalise on winning momentum

Women’s T20 challenge 2020, LIVE SCORE, Velocity vs Trailblazers latest updates: Catch all the live updates and over-by-over commentary from the second match of the Women's T20 challenge between the Mithali Raj-led Velocity and Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers.

Preview: Following their opener against the two-time champions Supernovas, Mithali Raj's Velocity will be straight back in action on Thursday, taking on Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers in match 2 of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020.

Mithali will be keen to lead from the front and avenge their 2019 defeat in which they lost by four wickets in a last-over thriller.

Velocity will rely heavily on 16-year-old Indian sensation Shafali Verma who grabbed eyeballs by hitting most sixes (nine) in the World T20 and finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer.

All the International players will making a return to the field after the COVID-19 break that followed the Women's WT20 in February-March. It will be interesting to see their fitness levels, coming back after enduring a lockdown.

The tournament will also feature Thailand's opening batswoman Natthakan Chantham, who scored her country’s first Women’s WT20 half-century. She became the first Associate cricketer to be a part of the tournament which is seen as a precursor to a full-fledged Women's IPL.

Natthakan will represent Trailblazers captained by Indian opener Smriti Mandhana.

Trailblazers will also feature veteran pacer Jhulan Ghoswami, English spinner Sophie Ecclestone, and West Indian star Deandra Dottin.

Squads:

Velocity full squad: Mithali Raj (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Pradhan, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danni Wyatt, Sune Luus, Anagha Deshpande, Meghna Singh.

Trailblazers full squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam

With inputs from PTI.