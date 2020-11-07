Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Women’s T20 challenge 2020, LIVE Score, Trailblazers vs Supernovas match: Smriti Mandhana and Co aim for consecutive wins, spot in final

IPL 2020 RECAP: SRH beat RCB to reach Qualifier 2

David Warner's SRH defeated Virat Kohli's RCB by six wickets on Friday to reach Qualifier 2. They will now face DC for a spot in the final. Mumbai Indians have already reached the final. 

Kane Williamson was declared as the Player of the Match as he scored 50 not out to help Hyderabad chased down a modest but tricky target of 132 with some calm batting.

PREVIEW: Trailblazers vs Supernovas

Talking about today's game, defending champions Supernovas will have to get past an upbeat Trailblazers at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday to stay alive in the Women's T20 Challenge.

On the Sharjah pitch that has gotten slower progressively, the spinners will have a big role to play. Both Supernovas and Trailblazers possess quality spinners and how the batters of the two sides fare could well decide the fate of the match.

Sophie Ecclestone's lethal spell helps Trailblazers thump Velocity

In the second match, Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone grabbed four wickets for just nine runs in a sensational bowling display to help Trailblazers beat Velocity on Thursday.

Englishwoman Ecclestone, ranked number one in the ICC T20 rankings, was well supported by veteran Jhulan Goswami (2/13) and Rajeshwari Gayakawad (2/13) as Trailblazers dismissed Velocity in 15.1 overs. 

Trailblazers then chased down the small target of 48 in just 7.5 overs with opener Deandra Dottin and Richa Ghosh remaining not out on 29 and 13 respectively.

We are two matches down in the four-match tournament. Velocity defeated Supernovas in the first match while Trailblazers thumped Velocity in the second game. 

In the first match, South African Sune Luus conjured up an unbeaten 37 under pressure as Velocity overcame a jittery start to stun defending champions Supernovas by five wickets on Wednesday. 

Chasing a modest 127, Velocity were 38 for three inside nine overs but Luus took them over the line with her calm-headed 37-run knock that came off 21 balls with four fours and a six.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 3 of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 between Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers and Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. After dismissing Velocity for only 47 runs, Trailblazers won their last contest by nine wickets, while Supernovas, who also faced Velocity in their last clash, suffering a five-wicket defeat. Plenty is at stake as this clash will decide which two teams make it to the finals. 

 

Women’s T20 challenge 2020, LIVE SCORE, Trailblazers vs Supernovas latest updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 3 of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 between Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers and Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. After dismissing Velocity for only 47 runs, Trailblazers won their last contest by nine wickets, while Supernovas, who also faced Velocity in their last clash, suffered a five-wicket defeat. Plenty is at stake as this clash will decide which two teams make it to the finals.

Preview: Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers will look to seal a spot in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 when they take on defending champions Supernovas on Saturday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas succumbed to a five-wicket defeat to Velocity in their opening match, while Trailblazers had it easy, with their bowlers starring in a low-score one-sided affair against Mithali Raj and Co. Supernovas now find themselves in a must-win situation.

A win for Trailblazers would see them confirm title clash against Velocity, while a Supernovas’ victory could mean Velocity be out of the final due to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR). As a result, Velocity would be backing Trailblazers to win this contest.

Chamari Athapaththu’s knock of 44 and Harmanpreet’s 31 off 27 were probably the only positives for Supernovas in their opener against Velocity. The other batswomen, including Jemimah Rodrigues, will have to up their game in Sharjah, a ground that has seen quite a lot of high scores in the ongoing IPL.

Meanwhile, England’s Sophie Ecclestone did most of the damage for Trailblazers against Velocity, picking up four wickets to see off their opponents for just 47. In their reply, Trailblazers eased to victory, chasing the target in just 7.5 overs to win by nine wickets, as Deandra Dottin (29*) and Richa Ghosh (13*) remained unbeaten.

Teams (from): 

Supernovas full squadHarmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah RodriguesChamari AthapaththuPriya PuniaAnuja PatilRadha YadavTaniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala SiriwardenePoonam YadavShakera SelmanArundhati ReddyPooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers full squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti SharmaPunam RautRicha GhoshD Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari GayakwadHarleen DeolJhulan Goswami, Simran Dil Bahadur, Salma KhatunSophie EcclestoneNattakan ChanthamDeandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam

