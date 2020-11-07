Women’s T20 challenge 2020, LIVE Score, Trailblazers vs Supernovas match: Smriti Mandhana and Co aim for consecutive wins, spot in final

Women’s T20 challenge 2020, LIVE SCORE, Trailblazers vs Supernovas latest updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 3 of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 between Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers and Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. After dismissing Velocity for only 47 runs, Trailblazers won their last contest by nine wickets, while Supernovas, who also faced Velocity in their last clash, suffered a five-wicket defeat. Plenty is at stake as this clash will decide which two teams make it to the finals.

Preview: Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers will look to seal a spot in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 when they take on defending champions Supernovas on Saturday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas succumbed to a five-wicket defeat to Velocity in their opening match, while Trailblazers had it easy, with their bowlers starring in a low-score one-sided affair against Mithali Raj and Co. Supernovas now find themselves in a must-win situation.

A win for Trailblazers would see them confirm title clash against Velocity, while a Supernovas’ victory could mean Velocity be out of the final due to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR). As a result, Velocity would be backing Trailblazers to win this contest.

Chamari Athapaththu’s knock of 44 and Harmanpreet’s 31 off 27 were probably the only positives for Supernovas in their opener against Velocity. The other batswomen, including Jemimah Rodrigues, will have to up their game in Sharjah, a ground that has seen quite a lot of high scores in the ongoing IPL.

Meanwhile, England’s Sophie Ecclestone did most of the damage for Trailblazers against Velocity, picking up four wickets to see off their opponents for just 47. In their reply, Trailblazers eased to victory, chasing the target in just 7.5 overs to win by nine wickets, as Deandra Dottin (29*) and Richa Ghosh (13*) remained unbeaten.

Teams (from):

Supernovas full squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers full squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam