Women’s T20 challenge 2020, LIVE Score, Trailblazers vs Supernovas Final: Smriti Mandhana and Co eye hat-trick of titles

Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur lavished praise on her bowlers for delivering under pressure after the two-time champions notched up a two-run win over Trailblazers in the Women's T20 Challenge.
Deepti Sharma's produced quite the all-round performances in this year's edition. After walking away with outstanding figures of 1/8 from her quota of four overs, she produced an unbeaten 43 to nearly guide the Trailblazers home against the Supernovas in the final group game. As far as her batting's concerned, the off-spinner credits the work she put in during the COVID-19 lockdown for her improved show.
Chinks in Supernovas' armour
Despite doing well to hold on to their nerves to defeat Trailblazers by just two runs and secure their entry into the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 final, there are issues in the side they will need addressing before the side steps out to the field on Monday evening, the most prominent of which is the batting unit's dependence on Chamari Athapaththu and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for the runs.
Senior Sri Lanka batter Chamari Athapaththu earlier dished out a superlative performance with the bat in what was a must-win clash for the Supernovas against Trailblazers as her 48-ball 67 helped her team set a target that they just about managed to defend in the end.
Supernovas have the edge over Trailblazers
Aside from having beaten the Trailblazers in the final group stage game of this year's edition, a victory that will have shifted the momentum in their favour going into the final, the fact that the Supernovas have won it all as far as the Women's T20 Challenge title is concerned will give them the extra dose of confidence going into this year's summit clash.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the grand finale of the third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge, with Trailblazers taking on Supernovas — the sides who had met at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium just two days ago. Supernovas had won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2018, and had beaten Mithali Raj's Velocity to retain the title the following year. Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers, however, will hope to end that winning run later this evening as they eye their maiden title.
Preview: With winning momentum on their side, two-time champions Supernovas will be the firm favourites when they take on Trailblazers in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 in Sharjah on Monday.
Both teams previously met in the final league game of the tournament, which the Supernovas won by a narrow margin of two runs.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas started off their campaign on a poor note, suffering a five-wicket defeat against Velocity. Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers, on the contrary, had a dream start as they bundled out Velocity for 47 and completed the chase in just 7.5 overs.
Thus, while history is on their side, defending champions Supernovas are expected to face a stiff challenge from Trailblazers.
For Supernovas, Chamari Athapaththu has been in sublime form. The Sri Lankan is the leading run-getter in the tournament with 111 runs from two matches. Her 48-ball 67 against Trailblazers denoted her ability to single-handedly take the game away from the opposition.
Trailblazers, on the other hand, boast of Sophie Ecclestone. With four wickets to her name, Ecclestone leads the wicket-takers chart in the ongoing tournament. The world’s No 1 T20 bowler finished with a match-winning spell of 4/9 in their clash against Velocity.
Here's all you need to know about the live broadcast of the Women's T20 Challenge final between Trailblazers and Supernovas:
When is the final match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 between Trailblazers and Supernovas?
The final match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 between Trailblazers and Supernovas is on Monday, 9 November 2020.
Where will the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 final be played?
The final will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium.
What time does the final of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 start?
The final will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).
Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 final?
All the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com.
Squads:
Supernovas full squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.
Trailblazers full squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.
Sophie Ecclestone grabbed four wickets for just nine runs to as the Mandhana-led Trailblazers bundled Velocity out for a lowly 47 and then chased the target down with nine wickets and 73 balls to spare.
The Supernovas may match the Trailblazers in bowling, but the depth in the latter’s batting line-up make them favourites going into the final.
The tournament will mark the beginning of the Indian women’s cricket season following a COVID-19 induced break. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas, the defending champions, will lock horns with Velocity, led by the veteran Mithali Raj, in the three-team tournament opener.