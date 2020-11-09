Women’s T20 challenge 2020, LIVE Score, Trailblazers vs Supernovas Final: Smriti Mandhana and Co eye hat-trick of titles

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 LIVE SCORE, Trailblazers vs Supernovas latest updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 final between Trailblazers and Velocity at Sharjah.

Preview: With winning momentum on their side, two-time champions Supernovas will be the firm favourites when they take on Trailblazers in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 in Sharjah on Monday.

Both teams previously met in the final league game of the tournament, which the Supernovas won by a narrow margin of two runs.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas started off their campaign on a poor note, suffering a five-wicket defeat against Velocity. Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers, on the contrary, had a dream start as they bundled out Velocity for 47 and completed the chase in just 7.5 overs.

Thus, while history is on their side, defending champions Supernovas are expected to face a stiff challenge from Trailblazers.

For Supernovas, Chamari Athapaththu has been in sublime form. The Sri Lankan is the leading run-getter in the tournament with 111 runs from two matches. Her 48-ball 67 against Trailblazers denoted her ability to single-handedly take the game away from the opposition.

Trailblazers, on the other hand, boast of Sophie Ecclestone. With four wickets to her name, Ecclestone leads the wicket-takers chart in the ongoing tournament. The world’s No 1 T20 bowler finished with a match-winning spell of 4/9 in their clash against Velocity.

Here's all you need to know about the live broadcast of the Women's T20 Challenge final between Trailblazers and Supernovas:

When is the final match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 between Trailblazers and Supernovas?

The final match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 between Trailblazers and Supernovas is on Monday, 9 November 2020.

Where will the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 final be played?

The final will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium.

What time does the final of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 start?

The final will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 final?

All the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com.

Squads:

Supernovas full squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers full squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.