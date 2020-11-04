Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Women’s T20 challenge 2020, LIVE Score, Supernovas vs Velocity match: Mithali Raj and Co hope to avenge defeat in 2019 final

19:04 (IST)

India’s 16-year-old batting sensation Shefali Verma, who impressed the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Ian Bishop with her big-hitting prowess in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, will also be in action for Velocity later this evening. Expect more fireworks from Verma as the action shifts to Sharjah. 

18:54 (IST)

Supernovas have won two back-to-back titles, while Velocity were the runners-up last year. Who will have the upper hand this time around? Stay tuned to find out! 

18:35 (IST)

The last time India women played competitive cricket was on 8 March, when they competed against Australia in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup. In this sense, the Women’s T20 challenge marks the resumption of cricket for the Indian stars of the women’s game. Meanwhile, the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) is another franchise tournament that kickstarted on 25 October and will go on till 29 November 2020. 

18:20 (IST)

"BCCI is interested in promoting women's cricket"
 

Earlier this year, Shanta Rangaswamy — former India cricketer and member of BCCI's Apex Council — said that the decision to host the third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge simultaneously with the 13th Indian Premier League showed the board's commitment towards women's cricket.
 

18:10 (IST)

Sharjah — the venue that witnessed some massive totals being posted in the early stages of IPL 2020 before the inevitable slow down — will play host to all four matches, including the final, in the Women's T20 Challenge 2020. The last match played at this venue saw Sunrisers Hyderabad steamrolling IPL 2020 table-toppers Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets, the win getting them a spot in the playoffs at the expense of Kolkata Knight Riders.
 

18:00 (IST)

Ahead of the tournament, telecom giant Jio had been roped in as the title sponsor for this year's edition of the Women's T20 Challenge following BCCI's decision to hand Dream11 the rights to the Indian Premier League.
 

17:50 (IST)

Despite the scheduling conflict with the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) due to the postponement of the Indian tournament, the Women's T20 Challenge this year boasts of featuring some of the biggest names in the sport, including overseas stars such as Danielle Wyatt and Sune Luus.
 

17:40 (IST)

"Long time we have not played cricket"
 

Both Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her Velocity Mithali Raj expressed excitement a day before the first match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, with the Indian cricketers not having played competitive cricket since the Women’s T20 World Cup final defeat at the hands of Australia earlier this year.

17:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first match of Women's T20 Challenge 2020, with Supernovas and Velocity — finalists in last year's edition in which Harmanpreet Kaur and Co emerged winners by four wickets — locking horns at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium later this evening.

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Supernovas vs Velocity latest updates: Follow this space for the latest update on Match 1 of the 2020 Women's T20 Challenge between Supernovas and Velocity.

Preview: The third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge finally kicks off on Wednesday with defending champions Supernovas, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, taking on the Mithali Raj-led Velocity at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

The Supernovas had defeated the Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers in the one-off match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in 2018 that marked BCCI’s maiden foray into women’s franchise-based T20 cricket.

The following year saw the tournament expand to a third team and become a four-match affair — including a final — instead of a one-off game. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co once again emerged winners when they beat Velocity by four wickets in the summit clash that took place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Kaur starred in the final with a half-century as the match went down to the last delivery in what was a relatively low-scoring contest.

This year, the tournament will feature some of the biggest names from the world of women’s cricket, with Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Danielle Wyatt (England) and Sune Luus (South Africa) among the international stars in action.

Making a return to competitive cricket after nearly a year will be India veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who have retired from the shortest format and thus weren’t part of the team’s Women’s T20 World Cup campaign in Australia earlier this year.

Much like the teams involved in men’s cricket since the resumption of the sport earlier this year, the teams had to go into quarantine after their arrival in the United Arab Emirates, where the tournament along with the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) had to be shifted due to the COVID-19 situation in India.

Here's all you need to know about the live broadcast of Supernovas vs Velocity:

When is the 1st match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 between Supernovas and Velocity?

The 1st match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 between Supernovas and Velocity is on Wednesday, 4 November, 2020.

Where will the Supernovas vs Velocity match be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium.

What time does the Supernovas vs Velocity match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Supernovas vs Velocity match?

All the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

Supernovas full squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Velocity full squad: Mithali Raj (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Pradhan, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danni Wyatt, Sune Luus, Anagha Deshpande, Meghna Singh.

Updated Date: November 04, 2020 18:28:42 IST

