Women’s T20 challenge 2020, Highlights, Velocity vs Trailblazers match, Full Cricket Score: Dottin, Ghosh guide Trailblazers to 9-wicket win

Velocity have been outplayed in all departments of the game. Trailblazers were dominant right from the word go. They dismissed Velocity for a below-par total of 47 and got past the finish line in just 7.5 overs. Sophie Ecclestone showed her class once again and proved why is she is one of the top bowlers in the women's game. Deandra Dottin, regardless of the situation, looked imposing as usual.

That's it from us folks, but do join us on Saturday, 7th November as we will bring you the live coverage and over-by-over commentary from Trailblazers' clash against Supernovas. Adios.