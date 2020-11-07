Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Women’s T20 challenge 2020, Highlights, Trailblazers vs Supernovas match: Supernovas beat Trailblazers by two runs, both teams qualify for final

23:24 (IST)

What a thrilling game it was! Heartbreak for Velocity but defending champions Supernovas have booked their place in the final with a two-run win tonight. Trailblazers qualified for the final midway through their innings after being assured of a better run-rate than Velocity. The day belongs to Chamari Athapaththu who slammed a glorious 67 off 48 to help Supernovas get to the winning total. 

On 9 November, in the final, Supernovas would look to defend their title while revenge would be on the minds of Trailblazer. 

23:21 (IST)

Player of the Match, Chamari Athapaththu: Actually, I played my natural, normal game. I know my role and responsibility in the team. I share my knowledge with them (the youngsters). This was a must win game for us. I was worried about the last 3-4 overs but we got there. We played like a champion team.  

23:18 (IST)

Harmanpreet Kaur: It was very close. Hats off to the bowlers, they bowled to their fields. With the start we got, we were looking at least 160 but we knew that the ball was turning and our spinners will come into play. Both left handers were batting and that's why we went for the off-spinner.

23:06 (IST)

Smriti Mandhana: It was a brilliant effort how Deepti and Harleen took the game to the last ball of the match. There was quite a lot of dew. We just wanted to win we never thought of scenarios. Hopefully, we can beat them in the final.

23:01 (IST)

Supernovas win by two runs!

Radha Yadav defends nine runs in the final over to help Supernovas clinch a two-run win and reach the final. Trailblazers have already qualified for the final so they wouldn't mind the result. 

22:58 (IST)
OUT! Harleen Deol c Anuja Patil b Radha Yadav 27(15) 

19.5: Anuja Patil takes the catch at cover. The match will be decided on the last ball. Harleen stepped out to find some momentum but could only manage to place his shot straight to Anuja at cover.

22:57 (IST)

19.4: Another full toss and Harleen cuts it to deep extra cover. Trailblazers take two. Four needed now. 

22:56 (IST)

19.3: Deepti only manages to take a single from the full toss with a push to long-off. 6 needed now. 

22:55 (IST)

19.2: Harleen steps out and drives it to deep extra cover for a single. 7 needed now. 

22:54 (IST)

19.1: Two runs with Harleen somehow managing to squeeze the sweep shot to fine leg. 8 needed now.

22:28 (IST)

OUT! Hemalatha c Bhatia b Radha Yadav 4(7)
22:18 (IST)

OUT! Smriti c and b Anuja Patil 33(40)

Supernovas have got the big wicket! Anuja Patil breaks the partnership after returning to the attack for her last over. A soft dismissal as Mandhana chipped it back to the bowler after she stepped out for a shot.
21:53 (IST)

OUT! Richa Ghosh b Selman 4(2) 

Second wicket for Selman in the over. Richa wanted to attack, got down the pitch but the ball held its line and escaped the bat to uproot the middle stump. 
21:50 (IST)

OUT! Dottin lbw b Selman 27(15) 

Shakera Selman strikes in her first over. It could have been going down leg but Mandhana didn't give the confidence to Dottin to take a review. The batter was hit on middle and leg trying to play a flick shot. 
21:16 (IST)

After 20 overs, Supernovas 146/6 (Radha Yadav 1)

 Sophie with the final over of the innings for Trailblazers. Doesn’t pick up a wicket and concedes just five runs off it. But three run outs (of Shashikala, Harmanpreet and Radha) in one over and in a similar fashion, as the batswomen tried to sneak the second run, which was completely needless. But something for the Supernovas’ bowlers to work with.

Trailblazers need 147 runs to beat Supernovas.
21:11 (IST)

RUN OUT! Again! Harmanpreet Kaur departs. Superb fielding effort by Dottin in the deep and excellent work by Richa Ghosh to run forward, collect the throw and nail the direct hit. Kaur run out (Dottin/Richa Ghosh) 31(29) 
20:53 (IST)

OUT! Jemimah departs. Another batswoman departs at such a crucial juncture. Jemimah hits the ball straight towards Jhulan, the bowler and the veteran pacer is not going to drop easy catches like those. Rodrigues c and b Goswami 1(2)
20:47 (IST)

OUT! Big wicket. Chamari Athapaththu departs. She holes out to Hemalatha at long-off. But what a blinder of a knock from the Sri Lankan – 67 runs off just 48 balls. Harleen Deol gets the crucial wicket.  Athapaththu c Hemalatha b Harleen Deol 67(48)
20:31 (IST)

50! Another sweep, another four. Chamari gets to her fifty off just 37 balls. What an explosive innings from Sri Lankan. Ordinary fielding by Jhulan on the square leg boundary.

Preview: Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers will look to seal a spot in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 when they take on defending champions Supernovas on Saturday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas succumbed to a five-wicket defeat to Velocity in their opening match, while Trailblazers had it easy, with their bowlers starring in a low-score one-sided affair against Mithali Raj and Co. Supernovas now find themselves in a must-win situation.

A win for Trailblazers would see them confirm title clash against Velocity, while a Supernovas’ victory could mean Velocity be out of the final due to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR). As a result, Velocity would be backing Trailblazers to win this contest.

Chamari Athapaththu’s knock of 44 and Harmanpreet’s 31 off 27 were probably the only positives for Supernovas in their opener against Velocity. The other batswomen, including Jemimah Rodrigues, will have to up their game in Sharjah, a ground that has seen quite a lot of high scores in the ongoing IPL.

Meanwhile, England’s Sophie Ecclestone did most of the damage for Trailblazers against Velocity, picking up four wickets to see off their opponents for just 47. In their reply, Trailblazers eased to victory, chasing the target in just 7.5 overs to win by nine wickets, as Deandra Dottin (29*) and Richa Ghosh (13*) remained unbeaten.

Teams (from): 

Supernovas full squadHarmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah RodriguesChamari AthapaththuPriya PuniaAnuja PatilRadha YadavTaniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala SiriwardenePoonam YadavShakera SelmanArundhati ReddyPooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers full squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti SharmaPunam RautRicha GhoshD Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari GayakwadHarleen DeolJhulan Goswami, Simran Dil Bahadur, Salma KhatunSophie EcclestoneNattakan ChanthamDeandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam

Updated Date: November 07, 2020 23:22:10 IST

