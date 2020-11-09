Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Highlights, Trailblazers vs Supernovas Final, Full Cricket Score: Trailblazers clinch maiden title with 16-run win

23:30 (IST)

And that brings us to the end of our coverage of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, which saw India such as Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur among others in action for the first time since the T20 World Cup in March earlier this year. And barring the second game that saw Velocity get bowled out for a lowly 47, which ultimately proved to be the knockout punch for them, the tournament witnessed some quality competition between the sides, which hopefully will prompt the BCCI to give the women a longer tournament next year with at least six group stage games before the final, even if introduction of playoffs is still a long way off.

Hope you enjoyed our coverage of the third edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge. Time for us to shift our attention to the men’s final that takes place tomorrow evening, with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing first-time finalists Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where Rohit Sharma and Co coasted to a 57-run win in Qualifier 1 and certainly start favourites in the final.

For now, we bid you all good night!

23:26 (IST)

Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana (Player of the Match): The first one-two months of the lockdown, it was good to spend time with the family. But I think in the last three-four months we got time to go out and start hitting some balls. It was a good time for all of us to go back and work on ourselves which we don't get usually. My wicket was crucial because this wicket was tough to bat on. The set batswomen needed to bat on, 140 was quite achievable. I just told the girls that these are the last 20 overs of the tournament. Due to the coronavirus situation we don't know when we'll come out next, so we wanted to give it our all.135 would have been ideal but nevertheless 118 was good on this wicket. It was nice for the youngsters to be able to bowl to players like Dottin before being selected into the national side. 

23:20 (IST)

Radha Yadav: Feels great, but the fact that we didn’t win does hurt as well. I was extremely pleased by the track as it assisted turn quite a bit. I just aimed to keep it normal today. Worked extremely hard on my bowling during the lockdown, the results of which are visible. I was consistently playing as well, so didn’t really feel too rusty ahead of this tournament.

23:19 (IST)

Radha Yadav is adjudged the Player of the Series (8 wickets)!

23:17 (IST)

Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur: Well the injury is not that bad. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do it this time. But it’s a part and parcel of the game. It wasn’t that difficult a total to chase but we failed to get two big partnerships. Sitting at home was really difficult, but we have to respect the things that are going on and be safe. Yes definitely, women's cricket is back.

23:00 (IST)

Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma after the win:

“We lost by a close margin the last time, so we were determined to beat them this time around,” says Trailblazers’ Harleen Deol after the win. We’ve played against them in the past, so knew what to bowl to their batters," says Deol.

“I put in a lot of work after the lockdown both with the bat as well as with the ball. We had meetings in which he we planned according to the batters. The wicket was a little slow and low today which helped us," says Sharma

22:56 (IST)

After 20 overs, Supernovas 102/7 (Radha 5, Selman 4)


TRAILBLAZERS ARE THE NEW CHAMPIONS! For the first time, we don’t see Harmanpreet Kaur and Co lifting the trophy in the Women’s T20 Challenge as Smriti Mandhana's side pull off a 16-run win!

Ecclestone bowls out the final over — which is reduced to a mere formality given the events of the previous over — conceding just seven off it as Supernovas finish on a disappointing 102/7 after being set a modest 119 to win.

22:52 (IST)

After 19 overs, Supernovas 95/7 (Radha 2, Selman 0)


Salma Khatun bowls the crucial penultimate over. Harmanpreet turns down a second run after Patil heaves the ball towards deep square leg off the first delivery. The skipper targets the same area next delivery, only this time calling for a second that results in Patil falling short of the non-striker’s end by an inch. Khatun then effectively seals the game in the Trailblazers’ favour by getting rid of Harmanpreet and Vastrakar off the remaining deliveries as the Supernovas are reduced to 95/7, needing another 24 off the final over. Khatun signs off with superb figures of 3/18 at the end of her quota.

22:50 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Vastrakar's gone for a golden duck now, getting a thick top edge while looking to smash Khatun out of the park, resulting in a dolly for Ecclestone at short midwicket! Supernovas 94/7

Vastrakar c Ecclestone b Khatun 0(1)

22:49 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Salman Khatun effectively seals the game in the Trailblazers' favour by getting rid of Harmanpreet Kaur, who steps out of her crease looking for a maximum, but misses completely to hear the death rattle behind her! Supernovas 93/6

Harmanpreet b Khatun 30(36)

Highlights

21:09 (IST)

After 20 overs, Trailblazers 118/8 ( Nuzhat Parween 0)  

Radha Yadav with the final over of the innings and she picks up three wickets in the over – Ecclestone, Harleen and Goswami. Oh and she also registers a five-for in the process. Chatam runs herself out on the final ball of the innings, making it the fourth wicket in the over. Trailblazers will be disappointed. Mandhana gave them a fine start but they crumbled in the slog overs. 

Supernovas need 119 runs to beat Trailblazers.
21:06 (IST)

STUMPED! Trailblazers are falling like a pack of cards. Goswami dances down the track but completely misses the line of the ball, getting stumped in the process. Goswami st Bhatia b Radha Yadav 1(3) Five-for for Radha Yadav, she’s choked the life out of the opposition

20:42 (IST)

STUMPED! Smriti Mandhana departs! Big wicket this. Shashikala outfoxes Mandhana on this occasion and Bhatia dislodges the stumps behind the wicket. Smriti st Bhatia b Siriwardene 68(49) 
20:24 (IST)

50! Skipper Mandhana rising to the occasion. She gets there in style, with a four towards deep mid-wicket. Top class batting.
20:24 (IST)

OUT! Poonam draws first blood for Supernovas. Tossed up, Dottin one again whacks it, but no timing on that slog sweep. The ball pops out of Radha’s hands, but she does well to hold on to it. Dottin c Radha Yadav b Poonam Yadav 20(32)

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 LIVE SCORE, Trailblazers vs Supernovas latest updates: TRAILBLAZERS ARE THE NEW CHAMPIONS! For the first time, we don’t see Harmanpreet Kaur and Co lifting the trophy in the Women’s T20 Challenge as Smriti Mandhana’s side pull off a 16-run win!

Preview: With winning momentum on their side, two-time champions Supernovas will be the firm favourites when they take on Trailblazers in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 in Sharjah on Monday.

Both teams previously met in the final league game of the tournament, which the Supernovas won by a narrow margin of two runs.

File image of Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (right) and Trailblazers skipper Smriti Mandhana. Sportzpics

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas started off their campaign on a poor note, suffering a five-wicket defeat against Velocity. Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers, on the contrary, had a dream start as they bundled out Velocity for 47 and completed the chase in just 7.5 overs.

Thus, while history is on their side, defending champions Supernovas are expected to face a stiff challenge from Trailblazers.

For Supernovas, Chamari Athapaththu has been in sublime form. The Sri Lankan is the leading run-getter in the tournament with 111 runs from two matches. Her 48-ball 67 against Trailblazers denoted her ability to single-handedly take the game away from the opposition.

Trailblazers, on the other hand, boast of Sophie Ecclestone. With four wickets to her name, Ecclestone leads the wicket-takers chart in the ongoing tournament. The world’s No 1 T20 bowler finished with a match-winning spell of 4/9 in their clash against Velocity.

Here's all you need to know about the live broadcast of the Women's T20 Challenge final between Trailblazers and Supernovas:

When is the final match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 between Trailblazers and Supernovas?

The final match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 between Trailblazers and Supernovas is on Monday, 9 November 2020.

Where will the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 final be played? 

The final will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium.

What time does the final of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 start? 

The final will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 final? 

All the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

Supernovas full squadHarmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah RodriguesChamari AthapaththuPriya PuniaAnuja PatilRadha YadavTaniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala SiriwardenePoonam YadavShakera SelmanArundhati ReddyPooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers full squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti SharmaPunam RautRicha GhoshD Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari GayakwadHarleen DeolJhulan Goswami, Simran Dil Bahadur, Salma KhatunSophie EcclestoneNattakan ChanthamDeandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

Updated Date: November 09, 2020 23:41:59 IST

