Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Highlights, Trailblazers vs Supernovas Final, Full Cricket Score: Trailblazers clinch maiden title with 16-run win

And that brings us to the end of our coverage of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, which saw India such as Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur among others in action for the first time since the T20 World Cup in March earlier this year. And barring the second game that saw Velocity get bowled out for a lowly 47, which ultimately proved to be the knockout punch for them, the tournament witnessed some quality competition between the sides, which hopefully will prompt the BCCI to give the women a longer tournament next year with at least six group stage games before the final, even if introduction of playoffs is still a long way off.

