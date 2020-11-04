Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Women’s T20 challenge 2020, Highlights, Supernovas vs Velocity, Full Cricket Score: Sune Luus helps Velocity claim five-wicket win

23:10 (IST)

Game 1 done and dusted in the third edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, which witnesses the Indian cricketers in action for the first time since the T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year, as Velocity make amends for their twin defeats to Supernovas last year by beating the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side by five wickets to become the first team to get some points on the board.

Hardly any time to rest for Mithali Raj’s side as they are up against the Trailblazers, led by Smriti Mandhana, tomorrow afternoon at the same venue, which will then be followed by Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. For now, it’s time for us to bid you all good night!

23:06 (IST)

Sune Luus, Man of the Match: The other team bowled really well, but the way Veda and Sushma batted was nice, they rotated the strike pretty well and hit the boundaries too. It wasn’t difficult to bat at the surface, the ball was coming on to the bat nicely. You saw the sixes. I think it depends on your style of batting whether it suits you or not. We're very grateful to the BCCI and the ICC, for organising a tournament like this. 

23:03 (IST)

Mithali Raj, Velocity captain: It was very close. It definitely is challenging. Most of the girls were part of the T20 World Cup, but me and Jhulan had quite the break. I was expecting around 120-130, but I wish we had a decent opening start. In a low-scoring game, you always expect an opening stand of 30. Veda, Sushma and Sune all played responsibly today. Who doesn’t want to be on the winning side. Such platforms help young players gain exposure, rubbing shoulders with overseas players and Indian stars like Harman. We’re actually not getting much time to recover because it’s a 2 o clock game (tomorrow against Trailblazers), but it is what it is.

22:55 (IST)

Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur: Yes, we were 20 runs short, but if you want to win the game, you have to keep bowling well. I think whatever we thought, we didn't bowl according to our plans in the last couple of balls. They batted really well. Playing after a long time, it's not easy for the players. If you keep winning then only you can survive in this tournament. We need to come up with a positive approach in the next game. There was dew in the last couple of overs, but I feel it is a part of the game and we didn't win this because we didn't bowl well in the last couple of overs. 

22:47 (IST)

After 19.5 overs, Velocity 129/5 (Luus 37, Pandey 2)


Siriwardene bowls the final over. Pandey collects a single off the first delivery, with Luus bringing the equation further down with a boundary off the second. Single off each of the next two balls, with Luus hitting the winning boundary — albeit off a thick outside edge that is too quick for the keeper to grab. Velocity begin their campaign with a five-wicket win over the Supernovas!

This is the first time Velocity have beaten Supernovas, having lost both games played between the two sides till date!

22:45 (IST)
four

FOUR! Thick outside edge off Luus' blade does the job for Velocity as Mithali Raj and company collect the first points in the 2020 Women's T20 Challenge with a five-wicket win! VEL 129/5

22:43 (IST)
four

FOUR! Luus sweeps, and places this out of Poonam's reach at short fine leg! VEL 123/5; need 5 off 4

22:42 (IST)

After 19 overs, Velocity 118/5 (Luus 28, Pandey 0)


Poonam bowls the crucial penultimate over of the run chase, Harmanpreet putting in place a packed off side cordon for her. Single to Verma off the second delivery, followed by some good running that allows Luus to collect a brace off the third. Luus brings Sushma back on strike with a single off the fourth, completing the fifty stand. Poonam, however, gets the breakthrough right after as Sushma holes out to Harman at long on. Six off the over, including a brace off the last delivery. Velocity need 9 off 6!

22:41 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Supernovas aren't out of this contest yet! Sushma Verma tries to go big downtown off Poonam's bowling, but doesn't get the distance this time, and Harman isn't exactly one to drop such chances. VEL 116/5

Sushma c Harmanpreet b Poonam 34(33)

22:39 (IST)
fifty

Fifty partnership up between Verma and Luus for the fifth wicket, the latter collecting a single in the penultimate delivery to bring up the milestone! VEL 116/4
 

Preview: The third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge finally kicks off on Wednesday with defending champions Supernovas, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, taking on the Mithali Raj-led Velocity at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

The Supernovas had defeated the Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers in the one-off match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in 2018 that marked BCCI’s maiden foray into women’s franchise-based T20 cricket.

The following year saw the tournament expand to a third team and become a four-match affair — including a final — instead of a one-off game. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co once again emerged winners when they beat Velocity by four wickets in the summit clash that took place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Kaur starred in the final with a half-century as the match went down to the last delivery in what was a relatively low-scoring contest.

This year, the tournament will feature some of the biggest names from the world of women’s cricket, with Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Danielle Wyatt (England) and Sune Luus (South Africa) among the international stars in action.

Making a return to competitive cricket after nearly a year will be India veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who have retired from the shortest format and thus weren’t part of the team’s Women’s T20 World Cup campaign in Australia earlier this year.

Much like the teams involved in men’s cricket since the resumption of the sport earlier this year, the teams had to go into quarantine after their arrival in the United Arab Emirates, where the tournament along with the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) had to be shifted due to the COVID-19 situation in India.

Here's all you need to know about the live broadcast of Supernovas vs Velocity:

When is the 1st match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 between Supernovas and Velocity?

The 1st match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 between Supernovas and Velocity is on Wednesday, 4 November, 2020.

Where will the Supernovas vs Velocity match be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium.

What time does the Supernovas vs Velocity match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Supernovas vs Velocity match?

All the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

Supernovas full squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Velocity full squad: Mithali Raj (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Pradhan, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danni Wyatt, Sune Luus, Anagha Deshpande, Meghna Singh.

Updated Date: November 04, 2020 22:58:44 IST

