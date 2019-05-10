First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Eliminator May 08, 2019
DC vs SRH
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
PAK in ENG | 1st ODI May 08, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Match Abandoned
AFG in SCO May 10, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
IPL May 10, 2019
CSK vs DC
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Women's T20 Challenge 2019: Veda Krishnamurthy urges BCCI to host more day-night matches to help women cricketers acclimatise

Veda Krishnamurthy said the women are not particularly familiar with playing under lights and that reflected in their poor fielding.

Press Trust of India, May 10, 2019 14:25:23 IST

Jaipur: Indian leg-spinner Veda Krishnamurthy has urged the BCCI to organise more day-night matches for the country's women cricketers as it will not just bring in the crowds but also ensure that players don't drop catches due to unfamiliarity with playing under lights.

Krishnamurthy's Velocity lost to Supernovas by 12 runs on Thursday in a women's T20 Challenge match. The 26-year-old tweaker said the women are not particularly familiar with playing under lights and that reflected in their fielding, especially catches.

Veda Krishnamurthy said lack of playing experience under lights led to the dropped catches. Sportzpics

Veda Krishnamurthy said lack of playing experience under lights led to the dropped catches. Sportzpics

"Not playing under the lights is the reason for dropped catches. While practising at the academy ground we had found it difficult to sight the ball because it was dipping in. So it was really difficult to pick the ball," said Krishnamurthy.

"Actually if you look at it, playing under lights is quite challenging because the whole atmosphere changes, the way wind blows with the light and the way ball travels on the field. So, there is a lot difference from a day game," she added.

Krishnamurthy urged the BCCI to schedule more matches under lights so that the players can acclimatise with all playing conditions. Most of the women's matches are scheduled during the day.

"I think it is very important. At least if we start playing T20s in the evening, it will bring in more crowds. If we are promoting it and putting up a show, I would like more people to come," she added.

Young India opener Jemimah Rodrigues, who struck an unbeaten 77, also echoed her India teammate's views.

"We should start it with our domestic season. We have hardly been playing under the lights. Even in the matches in New Zealand or even the England series, we had morning games and our domestics are always from 10 am," she said.

"There is lot of difference when you play under the sun and under the lights. So I think the more domestic matches we play under lights, the more we will develop in our fielding and get better adapted," she added.

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 14:25:23 IST

Tags : Cricket, Mithali Raj, Supernovas, Veda Krishnamurthy, Velocity, Women's t20 Challenge, Women's t20 Challenge 2019

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4792 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all