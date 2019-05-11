First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 10, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
AFG in SCO | 2nd ODI May 10, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Scotland by 2 runs (D/L method)
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 11, 2019
IRE vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Women's T20 Challenge 2019, Supernovas vs Velocity: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

Women's T20 Challenge 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the Women's T20 Challenge 2019 match between Supernovas and Velocity.

FirstCricket Staff, May 11, 2019 10:16:59 IST

Supernovas will take on Velocity in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge 2019 at Jaipur on Saturday.

All three teams including the Trailblazers won one game each but Supernovas and Velocity qualified for the final with a higher run rate than the Smriti Mandhana-led side.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj during match 3 of the Women's T20 Challenge, 2019 between the Supernovas and Velocity held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on the 9th May 2019

Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj during third match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2019. Sportzpics

Supernovas qualified for the final with a win over Velocity in the previous match of the tournament as Velocity, who had registered a victory against Trailblazers, adopted the rule of cautiousness in the chase.

Instead of chasing the target of 143, Mithali Raj and Co decided to get past the mark of 117, which they needed to have a better run rate than Trailblazers.

However, on Saturday, revenge will be on their minds as both teams face for the second time in space of three days.

Supernovas' Jemimah Rodrigues was declared the player of the match in the previous tie for her sublime unbeaten 77. Velocity will look to keep the teenager quiet this time but Supernovas still pack a lot of punch with the presence of Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Devine and Chamari Athapaththu.

Meanwhile, Poonam Yadav, Natalie Sciver and Radha Yadav form the foundation of their bowling attack.

Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj are once again expected to shoulder the batting responsibilities of Velocity while Shikha Pandey and Amelia Kerr will look to restrict their opponents to a modest total this time around.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the Supernovas vs Velocity match on Saturday:

When will Supernovas vs Velocity fixture take place?

The match between Supernovas vs Velocity will take place on 11 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Supernovas vs Velocity fixture will be played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time does the match begin?

The Supernovas vs Velocity fixture will begin at 7.30 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 10:16:59 IST

Tags : Cricket, Ekta Bisht, Harmanpreet Kaur, Live Cricket Score, Mithali Raj, Sports, Supernovas, Supernovas Vs Velocity, Supernovas Vs Velocity Live Cricket Score, Velocity, Women's IPL, Women's t20 Challenge, Women's t20 Challenge 2019, Women's t20 Challenge 2019 Final

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4792 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all