Mithali Raj-led Velocity will look to clinch another win when they take on Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas in the final league game of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 on Thursday.

Having struggled their way to victory on Wednesday, all Velocity need is two points to secure a summit clash against Trailblazers, who beat Supernovas in the tournament’s opening encounter.

Meanwhile, should Supernovas win on Thursday, then all the three teams will have two points each and the net run-rate will decide on which two teams go through.

After restricting Trailblazers to 112-6, things started on a powerful note for Velocity, who were on the verge of a comfortable victory at 111/2 before losing five wickets without adding a run.

This was when the Trailblazers gained momentum for a short period of time, until Sushree Pradhan sealed the match with two overs to spare.

On a day when the Trailblazers showcased some sloppy fielding, Velocity’s batting line-up was tested after they lost five wickets in the space of seven balls.

Mithali will be expected to deliver on Thursday. The 36-year-old only managed to score 17 runs before being dismissed by Deepti Sharma in the 18th over.

However, one positive sign for the new team is that of Ekta Bisht, who enjoyed an economical spell of 2-13. The 33-year-old has an economy of 5.30 in T20Is and has best figures of 4-21.

The Supernovas, too, will have questions to be answered, especially after their gradual collapse to 138-6 from 55-2 as they fell short by three runs against Trailblazers.

Harmanpreet was impressive in Supernovas’ previous match after remaining unbeaten on 46, and without a doubt she will play a pivotal role under pressure to help them qualify for the final.

Here's everything you need to know about the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match between Supernovas and Velocity:

When will the Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match the take place?

The Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match will take place on 9 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time does the match begin?

Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match will begin at 7.30 pm IST with the toss to take place at 7.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.