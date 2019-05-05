First Cricket
Women's T20 Challenge 2019: Mithali Raj says three-team tournament a step ahead; hopes for full-fledged league in future

Mithali Raj also feels that they will have to perform well so that it could attract more and more people to watch their matches, hence, it will encourage BCCI or the franchise to start a full-fledged league.

Press Trust of India, May 05, 2019 19:17:12 IST

Dubai: Mithali Raj, who will be leading the team Velocity in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge, is optimistic about the upcoming tournament saying that it is a 'step ahead'.

"It is a step ahead. We need to understand that to start something different, we had to start small. Last year we had just one game and this year they have added one more team and it's a one-leg tournament. Maybe by next year or so we might have a league," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Raj, as saying.

Mithali Raj, who will be leading Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge, is optimistic about the upcoming tournament saying that it is a 'step ahead'. Sportzpics

The highest scorer in women's international cricket, Raj also feels that they will have to perform well so that it could attract more and more people to watch their matches, hence, it will encourage BCCI or the franchise to start a full-fledged league.

"Currently, it is like testing waters as we need to see how people reciprocate and how the teams do. So it's also important for us to perform well so that we can grab eyeballs and attract more people to watch our matches," Raj said.

"So that will probably encourage the BCCI or the franchises to come forward to start a proper league," she added.

The tournament will commence on 6 May when Supernovas will take on Trailblazers in Jaipur.

