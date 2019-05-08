Jaipur: Mithali Raj’s Velocity are all set to debut in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 when they face Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers in the second match of the tournament here on Wednesday.

Mandhana and Co registered a thrilling two-run win against the Supernovas on Monday thanks to a knock of 90 by the captain herself and wicket contributions by Sophie Ecclestone and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

The worrying sign for Trailblazers will be their dependence on their skipper as four of their other batters, barring Smriti and Harleen Deol, were dismissed for single figures.

During their innings, the Trailblazers collapsed to 140/5 from being in a comfortable position at 130/2 in the space of the last two overs.

On the other hand, Mithali Raj’s side looks strong on paper. With the likes of Danielle Wyatt, Hayley Mathews among other, a cracker of a contest can be expected.

Come Wednesday, Trailblazers' batting line-up will be tested against the likes of Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht and the surprise package of 18-year-old Amelia Kerr from New Zealand.

The Kiwi teenager is famously known for scoring 232 runs and taking five wickets in one match, when she did so against Ireland last year.

Ultimately, the key to Trailblazers’ win against Supernovas were the impressive spells by Ecclestone and Gayakwad, who finished with spells of 2-11 and 2-17 respectively.

If Trailblazers win the match, they will get one step closer to reaching the tournament's final on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match between Trailblazers and Velocity.

When will the Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match take place?

The Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match will take place on 8 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time does the match begin?

The Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match will begin at 3.30 pm IST with the toss to take place at 3.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

