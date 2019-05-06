First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 56 May 05, 2019
MI vs KKR
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
PAK in ENG | One-off T20I May 05, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 07, 2019
WI vs BAN
Castle Avenue, Dublin
IPL May 07, 2019
MI vs CSK
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 LIVE Telecast, Supernovas vs Trailblazers: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

The newest edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 is all set to commence when Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas take on Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers.

FirstCricket Staff, May 06, 2019 08:30:03 IST

Jaipur: The newest edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 is all set to commence on Monday when Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas take on Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers.

The latest addition ahead of this season is  team Velocity, which will be led by Mithali Raj.

Each team will play the other once, with the final to be held on 11 May.

A total of 39 players will take part in the tournament, with each squad consisting of 13 players (four overseas cricketers in each squad).

The Supernovas and Trailblazers will lock horns on Monday. Sportzpics

The Supernovas and Trailblazers will lock horns on Monday. Sportzpics

It was in 2018 when these two teams locked horns for the first-ever time in an exhibition match in Mumbai.
Supernovas emerged victorious in that match, winning by three wickets in a last-ball thriller.

While last year’s match featured Australian players like Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry, none of the players from Australia will take part this time around.
This is majorly because of a dispute between Cricket Australia and the BCCI regarding the men’s bilateral series held earlier this year.

However, cricketers from as many as five countries will take part in the upcoming tournament. These include players from New Zealand, Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

The likes of Natalie Sciver, Suzie Bates, Stefanie Taylor among others will take part.

Here's everything you need to know about the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match between Supernovas and Trailblazers.

When will the Supernovas vs Trailblazers fixture take place?

The Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match between Supernovas and Trailblazers will take place on 6 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match between Supernovas and Trailblazers will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time does the match begin?

The Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match between Supernovas and Trailblazers will begin at 7.30 pm IST with the toss to take place at 7.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the The Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match between Supernovas and Trailblazers ?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 08:30:03 IST

Tags : Cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver, Smriti Mandhana, Stefanie Taylor, Supernovas, Suzie Bates, Trailbazers, Women's t20 Challenge, Women's t20 Challenge 2019

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all