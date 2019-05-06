Jaipur: The newest edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 is all set to commence on Monday when Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas take on Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers.

The latest addition ahead of this season is team Velocity, which will be led by Mithali Raj.

Each team will play the other once, with the final to be held on 11 May.

A total of 39 players will take part in the tournament, with each squad consisting of 13 players (four overseas cricketers in each squad).

It was in 2018 when these two teams locked horns for the first-ever time in an exhibition match in Mumbai.

Supernovas emerged victorious in that match, winning by three wickets in a last-ball thriller.

While last year’s match featured Australian players like Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry, none of the players from Australia will take part this time around.

This is majorly because of a dispute between Cricket Australia and the BCCI regarding the men’s bilateral series held earlier this year.

However, cricketers from as many as five countries will take part in the upcoming tournament. These include players from New Zealand, Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

The likes of Natalie Sciver, Suzie Bates, Stefanie Taylor among others will take part.

Here's everything you need to know about the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match between Supernovas and Trailblazers.

When will the Supernovas vs Trailblazers fixture take place?

The Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match between Supernovas and Trailblazers will take place on 6 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match between Supernovas and Trailblazers will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time does the match begin?

The Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match between Supernovas and Trailblazers will begin at 7.30 pm IST with the toss to take place at 7.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the The Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 match between Supernovas and Trailblazers ?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.