Women’s T20 Challenge 2019, LIVE Cricket Score, Supernovas vs Trailblazers WIPL at Jaipur: Bates departs early

Date: Monday, 06 May, 2019 19:40 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

  • After 2 overs, Trailblazers 11/1 ( S Mandhana 6, H Deol 0)

    Anuja Patil strikes for Supernovas. The offie removes highly-rated Suzie Bates, who got out trying to play a slog sweep. Went early in her shot and the top-edge was taken by Jemimah at cover. Maiden over. 

  • WICKET! Bates c Rodrigues b Anuja Patil 1(4)

    Anuja draws the first blood to remove a top-rated Bates. The New Zealander decided to go for a wild swipe but was early in the shot as the top-edge flew to cover for a catch

  • After 1 over, Trailblazers 11/0 ( S Mandhana 6, Suzie Bates 1)

    Blazing start for Trailblazers. Natalie Sciver bowls the first over. Mandhana got a double with pull to mid-wicket and a four as she cut the length ball past point off back foot. Four leg byes as one hits her pads and went to fine leg.

  • FOUR! First boundary of the match. Excellent shot by Mandhana. A bit short as she got on back foot to drive it past point

  • Time for live action! 

    We are minutes away from the first match of Women's T20 Challenge. Smriti Mandhana and Suzie Bates are out in the middle to bat for Trailblazers. Natalie Sciver to bowl the first over for Supernovas.

  • Trailblazers playing 11 today: 

    Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Stafanie Taylor, Harleen Deol, Suzie Bates, Ravi Kalpana(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Shakera Selman, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

  • Supernovas playing 11 today: 

    Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sophie Devine, Taniya Bhatia(w), Anuja Patil, Natalie Sciver, Lea Tahuhu, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav

  • Supernovas vs Trailblazers toss result today:

    Supernovas win the toss and opt to bowl first against Trailblazers. 

  • The last time these two teams met was in May 2018, when Supernovas clinched a three-wicket win. You can read the preview of tonight's match here

  • Trailblazers unite!

  • The teams have been bonding together over the last few days and here is one of the photographs that has been put up by Jemimah Rodrigues

  • Three teams –Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity will participate in the tournament. Click here to read the full schedule, squads, timings and more. 

  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    27 Indian players this time will get to rub shoulders with some of the best in the world, as opposed to just 16 this time. This is the BCCI's first concrete foray into something close to a Women's IPL. It feels like an experiment that a lot of people are watching very closely. 

  • Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of the opening game of Women's T20 Challenge 2019 that will be played in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

LIVE Score, WIPL 2019, Supernovas vs Trailblazers: Anuja Patil strikes for Supernovas. The offie removes highly-rated Suzie Bates, who got out trying to play a slog sweep. Went early in her shot and the top-edge was taken by Jemimah at cover. Maiden over.

WIPL 2019, Supernovas vs Trailblazers Today’s Match Preview: Supernovas win the toss and opt to bowl first against Trailblazers.

The latest addition ahead of this season is  team Velocity, which will be led by Mithali Raj.

Each team will play the other once, with the final to be held on 11 May.

A total of 39 players will take part in the tournament, with each squad consisting of 13 players (four overseas cricketers in each squad).

It was in 2018 when these two teams locked horns for the first-ever time in an exhibition match in Mumbai.
Supernovas emerged victorious in that match, winning by three wickets in a last-ball thriller.

While last year’s match featured Australian players like Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry, none of the players from Australia will take part this time around.
This is majorly because of a dispute between Cricket Australia and the BCCI regarding the men’s bilateral series held earlier this year.

However, cricketers from as many as five countries will take part in the upcoming tournament. These include players from New Zealand, Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

The likes of Natalie Sciver, Suzie Bates, Stefanie Taylor among others will take part.

Supernovas and Trailblazers Full squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha P Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia (WK).

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemlatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).

 

Updated Date: May 06, 2019

