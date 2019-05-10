It's fair to say that Jemimah Rodrigues has a bright future ahead of her. The talented batter is just 18, but with the kind of talent she possesses and her ability to score under pressure has already caught the attention of the cricketing world. On Thursday, she once again showed why she is so highly rated as she played a classy knock of 77 off just 48 balls which helped Supernovas post 142/3 in 20 overs against Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge.

She smashed 10 fours and a six in her knock which earned her the Player of the Match award while Supernovas eventually clinched the match. For her innings, Jemimah's also received plaudits from former South Africa cricketer and a legend when it comes to fielding, Jonty Rhodes.

Rhodes took to Twitter and praised Jemimah. He said, "Have heard so much about @JemiRodrigues and awesome to watch her play those drives #class #multisport and no surprise when internet search reveals she is also a top hockey player." #hockeytoo #T20challenge

To the same tweet, Lavita Rodrigues, mother of Jemimah replied by posting old pictures of the then 9-year-old cricketer receiving an award from Rhodes. According to the tweet, Jemimah was delighted to get an award from the former international cricketer.

Hi Sir. This is Jemimahs mom. Im sure you'd be delighted to see my 9 year old Jem receiving an award from you and a happy selfie she took shortly after (: @JemiRodrigues pic.twitter.com/AIEZ85FtSu — Lavita Rodrigues (@LavitaRodrigue1) May 9, 2019

Jemimah has played 10 ODIs and 25 T20 matches for India. She has a strike rate of 123.57 in T20s and an average of 30.40.