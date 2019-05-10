First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Eliminator May 08, 2019
DC vs SRH
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
PAK in ENG | 1st ODI May 08, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Match Abandoned
AFG in SCO May 10, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
IPL May 10, 2019
CSK vs DC
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Women's T20 Challenge 2019: Jemimah Rodrigues' knock earns her plaudits from former South Africa player Jonty Rhodes

On Thursday, Jemimah once again showed why she is so highly rated as she played a classy knock of 77 off just 48 balls which helped Supernovas post 142/3 in 20 overs against Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge.

FirstCricket Staff, May 10, 2019 12:16:02 IST

It's fair to say that Jemimah Rodrigues has a bright future ahead of her. The talented batter is just 18, but with the kind of talent she possesses and her ability to score under pressure has already caught the attention of the cricketing world. On Thursday, she once again showed why she is so highly rated as she played a classy knock of 77 off just 48 balls which helped Supernovas post 142/3 in 20 overs against Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge.

She smashed 10 fours and a six in her knock which earned her the Player of the Match award while Supernovas eventually clinched the match. For her innings, Jemimah's also received plaudits from former South Africa cricketer and a legend when it comes to fielding, Jonty Rhodes.

Rhodes took to Twitter and praised Jemimah. He said, "Have heard so much about @JemiRodrigues and awesome to watch her play those drives #class #multisport and no surprise when internet search reveals she is also a top hockey player." #hockeytoo #T20challenge

To the same tweet, Lavita Rodrigues, mother of Jemimah replied by posting old pictures of the then 9-year-old cricketer receiving an award from Rhodes. According to the tweet, Jemimah was delighted to get an award from the former international cricketer.

Jemimah has played 10 ODIs and 25 T20 matches for India. She has a strike rate of 123.57 in T20s and an average of 30.40.

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 12:20:14 IST

Tags : Cricket, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jonty Rhodes, Supernovas, Velocity, Women's Cricket, Women's t20 Challenge 2019

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4792 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all