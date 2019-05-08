First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 1 May 07, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 2 May 07, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 8 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 09, 2019
IRE vs BAN
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
AFG in SCO May 10, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Women's T20 Challenge 2019: Deepti Sharma says Trailblazers were 10-15 runs short against Velocity

Trailblazers off-spinner Deepti Sharma Wednesday said they were 10-15 runs short of what could have been a winning score against Velocity in the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge in Jaipur.

Press Trust of India, May 08, 2019 22:31:49 IST

Jaipur: Trailblazers off-spinner Deepti Sharma Wednesday said they were 10-15 runs short of what could have been a winning score against Velocity in the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge in Jaipur.

Deepti Sharma in action during the Trailblazers-Velocity encounter. Sportzpics

Deepti Sharma in action during the Trailblazers-Velocity encounter. Sportzpics

Mithali Raj's Velocity overcame some anxious moments late in the innings before registering a three-wicket win over Trailblazers to keep the race to final open.

After their five-wicket win over Supernovas in the tournament-opener on Tuesday, a victory over Velocity would have sealed Trailblazers' place in Saturday's summit clash.

But it was not to be as Velocity first restricted Trailblazers to 112 for six after opting to bowl and then chased down the target with 12 balls to spare to keep the tournament alive for all the three teams.

"Smriti (Mandhana) and Sophie (Ecclestone) asked me to bowl tight. I did the job. I believe we were 10-15 runs short. But still with 112 we had something to bowl at. We made a good fight of it," said Deepti, who finished with impressive figures of 4 for 14 that included three wickets in the 18th over with Trailblazers just needing two runs for win.

Velocity's batswoman Danielle Wyatt, who played a solid 46-run knock, said the finish was too close for their comfort.

"Yes we made it very close and it became entertaining for the crowd I thought. I was thinking to hit paddle but thought it was a lot easier to hit straight down the wicket," said Wyatt.

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 22:31:49 IST

Tags : Cricket, Danielle Wyatt, Deepti Sharma, Trailblazers, Velocity, Women's Cricket, Women's IPL, Women's t20 Challenge, Women's t20 Challenge 2019

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all