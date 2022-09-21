Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022: India announce 15-member squad for continental event, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead

Cricket

Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022: India announce 15-member squad for continental event, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead

The India squad features all the players who were picked for the England T20I series except for Taniyaa Bhatia and Simran Dil Bahadur who have been named on the standby list for the Asia Cup.

Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022: India announce 15-member squad for continental event, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead

India start their Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 campaign on 1 October. Image: BCCI

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Wednesday announced the India squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 to be played at Sylhet, Bangladesh.

Batter Jemimah Rodrigues who has not played international cricket since the Commonwealth Games due to a hand injury and also missed the recently-concluded T20I series against England has been named in the 15-member squad.

The squad features all the players who were picked for the England T20I series except for Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia and Simran Dil Bahadur who have been named on the standby list for the Asia Cup. No new addition has been made to the squad.

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE, Thailand, and Malaysia will take part in the Asia Cup.

The tournament will run from 1 to 15 October and India start their campaign on the opening day against Sri Lanka.

India’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire

Standby players: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 21, 2022 11:53:01 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka parts ways with director of cricket Tom Moody one month before showpiece event
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka parts ways with director of cricket Tom Moody one month before showpiece event

Tom Moody's three-year contract is being terminated by "mutual agreement", Mohan de Silva, secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), told AFP.

Shelley Nitschke appointed head coach of Australia women's cricket team
First Cricket News

Shelley Nitschke appointed head coach of Australia women's cricket team

Shelley Nitschke had been Australia's interim coach since May, when she stepped in after predecessor Matthew Mott left to join England as white-ball coach.

England cricket team's potential excites skipper Ben Stokes after South Africa series win
First Cricket News

England cricket team's potential excites skipper Ben Stokes after South Africa series win

England have won six out of seven Tests under new leadership duo of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum — a far cry from one win in 17 matches under Root