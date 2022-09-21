Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022: India announce 15-member squad for continental event, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Wednesday announced the India squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 to be played at Sylhet, Bangladesh.

Batter Jemimah Rodrigues who has not played international cricket since the Commonwealth Games due to a hand injury and also missed the recently-concluded T20I series against England has been named in the 15-member squad.

The squad features all the players who were picked for the England T20I series except for Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia and Simran Dil Bahadur who have been named on the standby list for the Asia Cup. No new addition has been made to the squad.

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE, Thailand, and Malaysia will take part in the Asia Cup.

The tournament will run from 1 to 15 October and India start their campaign on the opening day against Sri Lanka.

Mark your calendars! 🗓🏏 The ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2022 🏆 will be underway on 1st October 🤩 Here’s what the tournament line-up looks like. Which team are you supporting? Tell us in the comments 💬👇🏻#PlayBeyondBoundaries #WomensAsiaCup #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022 #ACC pic.twitter.com/avQ39ItDef — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 20, 2022

India’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire

Standby players: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur

