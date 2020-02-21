First Cricket
Women’s IPL likely to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, says source

Last year, too, Jaipur had hosted the matches of the Women's IPL, when three teams had featured in the tournament.

Press Trust of India, Feb 21, 2020 21:39:08 IST

Mumbai: Jaipur is likely to host the Women's IPL matches once again this year.

"There would be seven matches between four teams in the women's IPL and Jaipur is likely to host them," a senior official associated with the cash-rich T20 league said on Friday.

Matches in Jaipur are played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, though a final decision on it is yet to be taken.

Meanwhile, the official also confirmed that the All Star match, which was scheduled to be held before the IPL, will now take place after it.

"The venue for the match is yet to be finalised. We will have to see the performances of the players (and then select) them," the official said on why the original plan was scrapped.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2020 21:39:08 IST

Tags : Cricket, IPL, IPL 2020, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, SportsTracker, Women's IPL, Women's t20 Challenge

