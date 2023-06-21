India defeated Bangladesh by 31 runs in the final of the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup tournament in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Shreyanka Patil and Mannat Kashyap, India’s spin duo, did the star turn for the Women in Blue, having defended a modest total of 127. Patil finished with figures of 4/13 while Kashyap enjoyed figures of 3/20.

Kanika Ahuja (2/23) also claimed two important wickets as Bangladesh were bundled out for just for just 96.

Sobhana Mostary and Nahida Akter scored 16 runs each, while Nahida Akter remained stranded on 17 not out for Bangladesh.

Earlier, Dinesh Vrinda (36 off 29) was the top-scorer for India while Kanika Ahuja remained unbeaten on 30 off 23 balls.

It was a struggle for Indian batters as only four of them managed double digit scores with Bangladesh bowlers picking up wickets at regular intervals, not allowing India to build any substantial partnership.

Besides Vrinda and Ahuja, wicketkeeper U Chetry (22) and skipper Shweta Sehrawat (13) were the other two Indian batters to reach double digit scores.

For Bangladesh, slow left-arm orthodox bowler Nahida Akter (2/13) and off-spinner Sultana Khatun (2/30) picked up two wickets apiece.

Congratulations to these future Indian superstars on their victory in the #WomensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup final! Defending a fighting total, the bowlers were in top form right from the word go, denying the opponents any chance to make a comeback. This triumph marks the beginning of… pic.twitter.com/p9DnVIlYvy — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 21, 2023

India progressed to the final after their semifinal against Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled on Tuesday.

In a bizarre run of events, India played only one game in the run-up to the final, their opener against hosts Hong Kong, which they won by nine wickets.

India’s other three matches, including the semifinal against Sri Lanka, were washed out without a ball being bowled.

In fact, rain played spoilsport throughout the tournament, forcing as many as eight games to be washed out.

With inputs from PTI

