Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Points Table: New Zealand beat Pakistan to get to 6 points

Cricket

Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Points Table: New Zealand beat Pakistan to get to 6 points

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 26th, 2022
  • 14:00:05 IST

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 is being played in New Zealand. A total of eight teams — Hosts New Zealand, Australia, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, England and South Africa will battle it out over the next one month for the prestigious World Cup trophy.

The final will take place in Christchurch on 3 April.

File image of the ICC Women's World Cup trophy on display. Image: Twitter @cricketworldcup

File image of the ICC Women's World Cup trophy on display. Image: Twitter @cricketworldcup

England are the defending champions of the tournament, having defeated India by nine runs in the 2017 final at Lord's. Mithali Raj and Co are aiming for that elusive maiden trophy, despite having reached the final twice (In 2005 and 2017).

Australia are the most successful team in history, having won the trophy a record six times, and once again enter the tournament as favourites.

The tournament will begin with a single league phase, with all eight teams facing the other once, with the top four progressing to the semi-finals.

On Saturday, New Zealand won by 71 runs against Pakistan to keep alive their slim chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Here's a look at the updated Women's World Cup points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 Australia Women 7 7 0 0 +1.283 14
2 South Africa Women 6 4 1 1 +0.092 9
3 West Indies Women 7 3 3 1 -0.885 7
4 England Women 6 3 3 0 +0.778 6
5 India Women 6 3 3 0 +0.768 6
6 New Zealand Women 7 3 4 0 +0.027 6
7 Bangladesh Women 6 1 5 0 -0.809 2
8 Pakistan Women 7 1 6 0 -1.313 2

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Updated Date: March 26, 2022 14:00:05 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: South Africa seal semi-final spot after rain washes out crunch game against West Indies
First Cricket News

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: South Africa seal semi-final spot after rain washes out crunch game against West Indies

Both teams received a point from the abandoned fixture, putting South Africa second in the table to Australia and beyond the reach of their rivals for the playoff spots.

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Team India face consistent South Africa in virtual quarter-final
First Cricket News

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Team India face consistent South Africa in virtual quarter-final

The Women in Blue and the Proteas face off in the final league match of the 12th edition of the elite tournament, the match taking place at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval which will be gearing up to host its third match of the World Cup so far.

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: 'Big boost', Twitter hails India's 'magnificent' win against Bangladesh
First Cricket News

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: 'Big boost', Twitter hails India's 'magnificent' win against Bangladesh

With this victory, India have reached the third spot on the points table. The team has gained six points in the six games they have played so far.