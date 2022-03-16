Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Points Table: England open account with victory over India

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 is being played in New Zealand. A total of eight teams — Hosts New Zealand, Australia, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, England and South Africa will battle it out over the next one month for the prestigious World Cup trophy.

The final will take place in Christchurch on 3 April.

England are the defending champions of the tournament, having defeated India by nine runs in the 2017 final at Lord's. Mithali Raj and Co are aiming for that elusive maiden trophy, despite having reached the final twice (In 2005 and 2017).

Australia are the most successful team in history, having won the trophy a record six times, and once again enter the tournament as favourites.

The tournament will begin with a single league phase, with all eight teams facing the other once, with the top four progressing to the semi-finals.

On Wednesday, England beat India by four wickets and claim their first win to jump to the sixth spot in the points table.

Here's a look at the updated Women's World Cup points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 Australia Women 4 4 0 0 +1.744 8 2 South Africa Women 3 3 0 0 +0.280 6 3 India Women 4 2 2 0 +0.632 4 4 New Zealand Women 4 2 2 0 -0.257 4 5 West Indies Women 4 2 2 0 -1.233 4 6 England Women 4 1 3 0 +0.351 2 7 Bangladesh Women 3 1 2 0 -0.477 2 8 Pakistan Women 4 0 4 0 -0.996 0

