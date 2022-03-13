Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Points Table: Australia take top spot after beating New Zealand

Cricket

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Points Table: Australia take top spot after beating New Zealand

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 13th, 2022
  • 15:39:42 IST

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 is being played in New Zealand. A total of eight teams — Hosts New Zealand, Australia, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, England and South Africa will battle it out over the next one month for the prestigious World Cup trophy.

The final will take place in Christchurch on 3 April.

File image of the ICC Women's World Cup trophy on display. Image: Twitter @cricketworldcup

File image of the ICC Women's World Cup trophy on display. Image: Twitter @cricketworldcup

England are the defending champions of the tournament, having defeated India by nine runs in the 2017 final at Lord's. Mithali Raj and Co are aiming for that elusive maiden trophy, despite having reached the final twice (In 2005 and 2017).

Australia are the most successful team in history, having won the trophy a record six times, and once again enter the tournament as favourites.

The tournament will begin with a single league phase, with all eight teams facing the other once, with the top four progressing to the semi-finals.

On Sunday, Australia crushed hosts New Zealand by 141 runs to fire a title shot warning.

Here's a look at the updated Women's World Cup points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 Australia Women 3 3 0 0 +1.626 6
2 India Women 3 2 1 0 +1.333 4
3 South Africa Women 2 2 0 0 +0.380 4
4 New Zealand Women 4 2 2 0 -0.257 4
5 West Indies Women 3 2 1 0 -0.967 4
6 England Women 2 0 2 0 -0.190 0
7 Bangladesh Women 2 0 2 0 -0.923 0
8 Pakistan Women 3 0 3 0 -1.274 0

Updated Date: March 13, 2022 15:39:42 IST

