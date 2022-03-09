Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Here's the updated points table after West Indies' win over England

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 got underway in New Zealand on Friday, with the White Ferns facing West Indies in the first match at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval. A total of eight teams — Hosts New Zealand, Australia, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, England and South Africa will battle it out over the next one month for the prestigious World Cup trophy. The final will take place in Christchurch on 3 April.

England are the defending champions of the tournament, having defeated India by nine runs in the 2017 final at Lord's. Mithali Raj and Co are aiming for that elusive maiden trophy, despite having reached the final twice (In 2005 and 2017).

Australia are the most successful team in the history, having won the trophy a record six times, and once again enter the tournament as favourites.

The tournament will begin with a single league phase, with all eight teams facing the other once, with the top four progressing to the semi-finals.

Mithali Raj-led India thumped arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs, while Australia got the better of defending champions England, who fell short by a dozen runs.

In the latest match of the tournament on Wednesday, Wet Indies handed England their second defeat in as many matches. That result left defending champions England in sixth while West Indies jumped to second spot.

Here's a look at the updated Women's World Cup points table

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 Australia Women 2 2 0 0 +1.061 4 2 West Indies Women 2 2 0 0 +0.100 4 3 India Women 1 1 0 0 +2.140 2 4 South Africa Women 1 1 0 0 +0.640 2 5 New Zealand Women 1 1 1 0 +0.532 2 6 England Women 2 0 2 0 -0.190 0 7 Bangladesh Women 2 0 2 0 -0.923 0 8 Pakistan Women 2 0 2 0 -1.891 0

