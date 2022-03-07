Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Here's the updated points table after New Zealand's win over Bangladesh

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 got underway in New Zealand on Friday, with the White Ferns facing West Indies in the first match at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval. A total of eight teams — Hosts New Zealand, Australia, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, England and South Africa will battle it out over the next one month for the prestigious World Cup trophy. The final will take place in Christchurch on 3 April.
England are the defending champions of the tournament, having defeated India by nine runs in the 2017 final at Lord's. Mithali Raj and Co are aiming for that elusive maiden trophy, despite having reached the final twice (In 2005 and 2017).
Australia are the most successful team in the history, having won the trophy a record six times, and once again enter the tournament as favourites.
The tournament will begin with a single league phase, with all eight teams facing the other once, with the top four progressing to the semi-finals.
Mithali Raj-led India thumped arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs, while Australia got the better of defending champions England, who fell short by a dozen runs.
In the latest match of the tournament on Monday, New Zealand dominated Bangladesh, defeating them by nine wickets in a rain-curtailed match to get the hosts'first win in the tournament. For Bangladesh, it was their second defeat in as many games.
Here's a look at the updated Women's World Cup points table
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|India Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+2.140
|2
|2
|South Africa Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.640
|2
|3
|New Zealand Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|+0.532
|2
|4
|Australia Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.240
|2
|5
|West Indies Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.060
|2
|6
|England Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.240
|0
|7
|Bangladesh Women
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.923
|0
|8
|Pakistan Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-2.140
|0
