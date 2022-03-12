Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: 'Classy', 'clinical', Twitter reacts to Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur centuries

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur slammed centuries on Saturday as India posted a mammoth 317/8 batting first against West Indies in their third match of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, at Hamilton.

After losing their previous game by 62 runs to New Zealand as a result of a poor batting performance, India needed a reaction from their batters against West Indies and they responded well.

The stars of the batting performance were Smriti Mandhana, who scored 123 off 119 and Harmanpreet Kaur, who amassed 109 off 107. Together they slammed 23 fours and four sixes.

They also put up a partnership of 184 runs for the fourth wicket — the highest for India in the Women's Cricket World Cup. It is also the first time India crossed the 300-run mark in the history of the tournament.

The social media was full of praises as the cricket fraternity saluted both the batters. Here are some of the best reactions:

That was some innings from Smriti Mandhana! So classy and equally powerful on both sides. Joy to watch. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 12, 2022

Smriti Mandhana…when she’s on song…there are few batters as pleasing to watch as her. Well made #WWC22 #INDvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 12, 2022

Smriti Mandhana. What a player. Her second World Cup century. Both against West Indies - today in Hamilton and the previous one in Taunton in 2017. She is all class. #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/7uY8Ft7yN3 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 12, 2022

What a knock, what a player! Yet another WC from Smriti Mandhana against the Windies! #SaddaPunjab #CWC22 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/di7eHMK3MN — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 12, 2022

So happy to see @mandhana_smriti score another #TeamIndia always looks a completely different side when she is in the runs #CWC22 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 12, 2022

Top knock champ ☺️ @mandhana_smriti many more to come ☺️ pic.twitter.com/un3ya239Bq — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) March 12, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the FIRST Indian to score 3 hundreds in the Women's ODI World Cup. Most hundreds: 3 - Harmanpreet Kaur 2 - Smriti Mandhana 2 - Mithali Raj Harmanpreet also scored the only hundred by an Indian in Women's T20 World Cup.#CWC22 #INDvWI — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 12, 2022

Smriti Mandhana & Harmanpreet Kaur Clinical from India!! Womens IPL??? #CWC22 #IndvsWI — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 12, 2022

Century for Harmanpreet too. Following her explosive innings in the previous game. Indian team looks a lot more impressive when she’s amongst the runs. Genuine striker of the cricket ball…keeps taking the game forward. Form is temporary…Class is permanent, you see #WWC22 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 12, 2022

The power of Harmanpreet. What a partnership that was with Mandhana. Good to see the freedom with which they batted. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 12, 2022

