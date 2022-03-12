Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: 'Classy', 'clinical', Twitter reacts to Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur centuries

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur slammed centuries on Saturday as India posted a mammoth 317/8 batting first against West Indies in their third match of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, at Hamilton.
After losing their previous game by 62 runs to New Zealand as a result of a poor batting performance, India needed a reaction from their batters against West Indies and they responded well.
The stars of the batting performance were Smriti Mandhana, who scored 123 off 119 and Harmanpreet Kaur, who amassed 109 off 107. Together they slammed 23 fours and four sixes.
They also put up a partnership of 184 runs for the fourth wicket — the highest for India in the Women's Cricket World Cup. It is also the first time India crossed the 300-run mark in the history of the tournament.
The social media was full of praises as the cricket fraternity saluted both the batters. Here are some of the best reactions:
That was some innings from Smriti Mandhana! So classy and equally powerful on both sides. Joy to watch.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 12, 2022
Goddess through the off side Terrific innings under pressure, well played @mandhana_smriti #INDvWI #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/1uQRsp1wzL — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 12, 2022
Smriti Mandhana…when she’s on song…there are few batters as pleasing to watch as her. Well made #WWC22 #INDvWI
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 12, 2022
Smriti Mandhana. What a player. Her second World Cup century. Both against West Indies - today in Hamilton and the previous one in Taunton in 2017. She is all class. #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/7uY8Ft7yN3 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 12, 2022
What a knock, what a player!
Yet another WC from Smriti Mandhana against the Windies! #SaddaPunjab #CWC22 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/di7eHMK3MN
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 12, 2022
So happy to see @mandhana_smriti score another #TeamIndia always looks a completely different side when she is in the runs #CWC22 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 12, 2022
Top knock champ ☺️ @mandhana_smriti many more to come ☺️ pic.twitter.com/un3ya239Bq
— Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) March 12, 2022
Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the FIRST Indian to score 3 hundreds in the Women's ODI World Cup. Most hundreds: 3 - Harmanpreet Kaur 2 - Smriti Mandhana 2 - Mithali Raj Harmanpreet also scored the only hundred by an Indian in Women's T20 World Cup.#CWC22 #INDvWI — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 12, 2022
Smriti Mandhana & Harmanpreet Kaur
Clinical from India!!
— Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 12, 2022
Century for Harmanpreet too. Following her explosive innings in the previous game. Indian team looks a lot more impressive when she’s amongst the runs. Genuine striker of the cricket ball…keeps taking the game forward. Form is temporary…Class is permanent, you see #WWC22 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 12, 2022
The power of Harmanpreet. What a partnership that was with Mandhana. Good to see the freedom with which they batted.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 12, 2022
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Mithali Raj and Belinda Clark are the only two cricketers to have led their country at more than two World Cups.
Suzie Bates scored 79 and shared an unbroken 108-run partnership with Amelia Kerr to steer New Zealand to a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh.
Mithali Raj, a 39-year-old veteran of many memorable matches, had made her maiden World Cup appearance in 2000.