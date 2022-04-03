Australia bossed its way to a record-extending seventh Women's World Cup title with a crushing 71-run win over traditional rivals England, stamping its undisputed dominance in the tournament after a breathtaking hundred from Alyssa Healy in the final at Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday.

Playing the innings of her life, Healy put England attack to sword with a sensational 170 off 138 balls that powered Australia to a massive 356 for five.

Meanwhile, Healy's husband Mitchell Starc was spotted cheering for her from the stands in Christchurch.

Defending champion England needed something more than special to pull off the record chase but kept losing wickets throughout the innings which ended at 285 in 43.4 overs. Natalie Sciver, who scored an unbeaten 148 off 121 balls for her second successive hundred against Australia in the competition, eventually ran out of partners, as reported by PTI

Australian pacer Megan Schutt (2/42) bowled a brilliant new ball spell removing last match centurion Danielle Wyat (4) and Tammy Beaumont (27) with her lethal in-swingers before leg-spinner Alana King (3/64) turned the ball on a bating beauty to end with three crucial wickets including that of England skipper Heather Knight (26).

Healy, who was dropped on 41, toyed with the English attack in her mesmerising knock, which is now the highest-ever individual score in a World Cup final across men's and women's cricket.

Michell Starc, who recently led Australia men to a 1-0 Test series win in Pakistan, had flown to Christchurch to be with his wife who was playing her maiden World Cup final, as reported by India Today.

Twitter reacted to Starc's presence in the Women's World Cup final and praised him.

Mitchell Starc made it to Christchurch to watch Alyssa Healy in the final! I absolutely love that he could be earning millions in the IPL but family always comes first. #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/3B4WNDVBCg — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) April 3, 2022

Mitchell Starc, applauds his wife Alyssa Healy as she follows up her century in the semi final with another in the #CWC22 final. He's not the best player in his household...and he's proud of it. Because love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oEICWwnUPt — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) April 3, 2022

Nothing to see here, just Mitchell Starc reacting to his wife's brilliance 😅 170 runs, 138 balls, 26 fours - take a bow, Alyssa Healy 🙌#AUSvENG | #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/HKrjAsvzeJ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 3, 2022

With inputs from agencies

