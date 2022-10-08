Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Women's Asia Cup 2022, IND W vs BAN W Highlights: India win by 59 runs

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Highlights, Asia Cup 2022: Shafali Verma starred with 55 runs and two wickets as India defeated Bangladesh by 59 runs.

Smriti Mandhana is captaining India against Bangladesh in Women's Asia Cup 2022. Image: BCCI

IND W vs BAN W: India win by 59 runs. Bangladesh were were restricted to 100/7 in reply to India’s 159/5. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma took two wickets each. Shafali, who also scored 55, was declared the player of the match.

Toss update: India Women have won the toss and opted to bat first.

Teams:

India Women playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bangladesh Women playing XI: Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter

Preview: After losing to Pakistan the other day, India will hope to get their campaign back on track against defending champions Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh were also the finalists in the last edition of the Women’s Asia Cup when Bangladesh won the trophy in a thrilling fashion. In the ongoing tournament, Bangladesh so far have two wins from three matches. Their only defeat, like India, came against Pakistan. India are table toppers with three wins from four matches.

India’s 13-run defeat to Pakistan was their third ever in the format to their arch-rivals. India’s strategy to shuffle their batting lineup backfired as admitted by captain Harmanpreet Kaur after the match. Still, India are expected to experiment further with an eye on the 2023 T20 World Cup.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka Women defeated Malaysia Women by 72 runs.

Updated Date: October 08, 2022 16:24:33 IST

Tags:

