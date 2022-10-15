Following the Women's Asia Cup final 2022 win and presentation ceremony, Harmanpreet & Co. celebrated the win in a special manner.
India women cricket team celebrated their emphatic win over Sri Lanka in a special manner as the side lifted their seventh Women’s Asia Cup title in Sylhet on Saturday.
The Asian giants cruise to win on the day as they restricted the Islanders at 65/9 in 20 overa with Renuka Singh with a match-winning spell of 3/5. In-form pacer Sneh Rana (2/13) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/16) did rest of the damage to Lankan batting order.
Chasing 66, India romped to win with 69 balls to spare as Smriti Mandhana scored a quick 25-ball 51 not out. The star Indian opener shot six fours and three sixes while India lost two wickets in Shafali Verma (5) and Jemimah Rodrigues (2). Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remained not out, along with with Mandhana, at 11. Mandhana finished off the game in style with a four and a six off Oshadi Ranasinghe in the ninth over.
Following the win and presentation ceremony, Harmanpreet & Co. celebrated the win in special manner. Posing for an Instagram reel, the players stood around the trophy in a huddle with their back to the silverware as the camera panned to show the name on the jerseys of the players. They finally turned around to the camera with Harmanpreet in focus with a determined face before breaking into a dance of celebration. (Watch the video below).
