Women cricketers to finally feature on Lord's honours board as MCC paves way for recognition of ODI milestones

Women cricketers will finally feature on the Lord's honour board as the 135-year-old Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has decided to recognise centuries and five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket too.

Asian News International, Feb 27, 2019 17:59:21 IST

Earlier, only centuries and five-wicket hauls in Test matches were mentioned on the boards at home and away dressing rooms at Lord's.

Earlier, only centuries and five-wicket hauls in Test matches were mentioned on the boards at home and away dressing rooms at Lord's.

Representative photo. Image credit: Twitter/@HomeOfCricket

Representative photo. Image credit: Twitter/@HomeOfCricket

The change is a part of MCC's refurbishment drive at the "Home of Cricket" ahead of 2019 season.

“We are delighted to now be able to recognise the same achievements for One-Day Internationals as we have done for Test Matches for many years. This is a landmark moment for Lord's, with women's cricket now documented in the dressing rooms for the first time,” ESPNCricinfo quoted MCC chief executive and secretary Guy Lavender, as saying.

“The Honours Boards are amongst the most popular attractions for the many visitors to the Home of Cricket. There is a huge amount of prestige for players to see their name inscribed in history, so it is appropriate for a new installation of the boards to take place ahead of what will be such a busy year of cricket at Lord's,” he added.

This new change will mean that Sarah Taylor, Claire Taylor and Caroline Atkins of England Women's team will have their names immortalised for scoring centuries at Lords. Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole will also feature on the honours board for taking five-wicket hauls.

Michael Atherton, Ricky Ponting and Muttiah Muralitharan will finally get their names on the honours board.

Among men cricketers, players like Ricky Ponting, Michael Atherton, and Muttiah Muralitharan will have their names mentioned on the honours board after missing out for so many years.

Interestingly, world’s highest run-getter in both the formats Sachin Tendulkar has the highest scores of 37 in five Tests and 30 in three ODI's at Lords. Consequently, he continued to miss out on his name going on the honour board.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 17:59:21 IST

