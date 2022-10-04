Women’s Asia Cup, India vs UAE Live Cricket Score: India women’s cricket team are all set to lock horns with the United Arab Emirates in their third Asia Cup 2022 encounter at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet on Tuesday. The Women in Blue will be aiming to build on their winning run as they registered victories against Sri Lanka in their opener, and then followed it up with victory against Malaysia.

On the other hand, UAE began their campaign with a defeat against Sri Lanka in their opener and face India in their second match.

In their last game, Sabbhineni Meghana struck her maiden T20I fifty and shared a 116-run opening stand with Shafali Verma, the highest partnership in the tournament till now, to set the base for India beating Malaysia by 30 runs via DLS method in the rain-affected match.

The win on Monday was also India’s second successive victory in the league stage of the tournament, standing on par with Pakistan in points. But due to Pakistan having a superior net run rate, the Harmanpreet-Kaur-led side is second on the points table behind them.

Talking about the UAE, which is led by Chaya Mughal, lost their opening encounter against Sri Lanka by 11 runs (DSL method), despite producing good show in the bowling department. However, the batting line-up fell like a deck of cards, with the scorecard reading 54/7 after 11 overs, post which the rain Gods decided to bring the game to a halt for further proceedings.

It is worth noting that India and UAE will face each other for the first time ever in Women’s International Cricket.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.