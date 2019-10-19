Wish you were there when yo-yo test was in demand: Yuvraj Singh to Sourav Ganguly
Yuvraj while announcing his retirement in June this year had revealed that BCCI had promised him a farewell game if he failed the yo-yo test but since he passed, he never got a swansong.
Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday congratulated Sourav Ganguly on his journey from being India's captain to becoming BCCI top boss and jokingly said it would have been good for him if he had taken reins of the board when the yo-yo test was in demand.
Yuvraj while announcing his retirement in June this year had revealed that BCCI had promised him a farewell game if he failed the yo-yo test but since he passed, he never got a swansong.
"Greater the man greatest the journey! From Indian captain to @BCCI president. Think it will be a great insight for a cricketer to be an administrator & make others understand admin from a players point of view. Wish you were the president while the yoyo was in demand. Good luck dadi," Yuvraj tweeted.
A yo-yo test involves a player sprinting between two cones that are set 20 metres apart on the sound of a beep. It is used to measure an athlete's endurance. It is mandatory to clear the test to be eligible for selection in the Indian team.
Ganguly is set to be elected unopposed to the post of BCCI president on 23 October.
Updated Date:
Oct 19, 2019 15:03:58 IST
