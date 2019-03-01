First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in IND | 1st ODI Feb 28, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
ENG in WI | 4th ODI Feb 27, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 29 runs
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 02, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
AUS in IND Mar 02, 2019
IND vs AUS
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Windies captain Jason Holder demands minimum wages for cricketers to curtail Kolpak exits

South African pacer Duanne Olivier recently bid goodbye to international cricket as he signed a Kolpak deal with Yorkshire.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 01, 2019 15:36:02 IST

Windies skipper Jason Holder has called for a minimum wage for cricketers to stop them from quitting international cricket, in the wake of South African pacer Duanne Olivier signing a Kolpak deal with Yorkshire.

A Kolpak deal means Olivier will not be available for South Africa to play international cricket. This step has been taken by various other cricketers before Olivier due to the financial lure of domestic cricket in England.

File image of Jason Holder. Reuters

File image of Jason Holder. Reuters

Holder expressed his disappointment at the news and asked for a minimum salary for cricketers to ensure international cricket remains at the forefront. Windies have also struggled to keep some of the big names playing for their side due to clash between international matches and T20 leagues.

"It's really sad to see another quality player lost to Kolpak cricket," Holder was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. "Until something is properly done to keep players a little bit more grounded financially I don't know how much longer you can continue putting up the front."

“Personally I have had a few conversations with people at FICA, they are doing a hell of a job trying to get a level playing field for everyone. I don't know if we'll get there as soon as we like but hopefully in the not too distant future we can find common ground. Probably the ICC and FICA needs to get together and institute a substantial minimum salary so that players will feel comfortable coming home to represent their country," Holder added.

Olivier is the latest name in the long list of high-profile players from South Africa who decided to move away from international cricket by signing Kolpak deals. Before the 26-year-old fast bowler, Morne Morkel, Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw also took a similar step.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 15:36:02 IST

Tags : Cricket, Duanne Olivier, Jason Holder, Kolpak Deal, South Africa, SportsTracker, West Indies, Windies

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all