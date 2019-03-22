First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 2 Mar 22, 2019
VAN Vs PNG
Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 8 wickets
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 1 Mar 22, 2019
PNG Vs PHI
Papua New Guinea beat Philippines by 133 runs
IPL Mar 23, 2019
CSK vs RCB
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Mar 24, 2019
KKR vs SRH
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Windies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite says West Indies are confident they can win 2019 World Cup

Carlos Brathwaite will be seen in Kolkata Knight Riders colours in the IPL 2019 who bought him for Rs 5 crore in 2019 auction.

Press Trust of India, Mar 22, 2019 20:13:24 IST

Kolkata: If the West Indies can "replicate" the stunning form they displayed against England recently, they may go all the way in the ICC World Cup, star all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite said Friday.

West Indies showed remarkable resurgence at home, winning the Test series 2-1 and drawing the ODI rubber 2-2.

File image of Carlos Brathwaite. Getty

File image of Carlos Brathwaite. Getty

"I don't want ourselves to be called favourites or underdogs. But we have recently played some great brand of cricket (against England) and if we can replicate that (in England) we will go somewhere close to challenging for the title," the 30-year-old told PTI in an interview.

"We have been traditionally a good tournament team, so hopefully, we can win the third World Cup. From players point of view, we have the belief that we can win and we will play our best cricket," he said.

Similar to the 1992 World Cup, all 10 teams will play each other in a round-robin format, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals and the Barbados all-rounder has done his calculations, as they take on Pakistan in their opener at Trent Bridge on May 31.

"We have to play our best game over nine or something preliminary games and then in the semi-finals and finals. We are keeping our hopes up, we are very positive.

"We know what we can do but we need to execute our plans. We have full faith that we can lift the trophy."

He said they have the one of the world's best all-rounders in Andre Russell.

"He is probably the best all-rounder in the world in this format. I will continue to learn from him."

Having played the winning role by hitting four sixes in a row to win the World T20 final against England here in 2016, Brathwaite hasn't been that consistent and also lost his Test berth.

"I have contributed to wins in the past which haven't made as big headlines as the World T20 final contribution."

Brathwaite said it's about playing a role in a winning cause, like taking crucial wickets or making a quickfire 25.

"I would be not hitting four sixes again maybe but I am happy to be contributing. It's not about scoring a fifty or taking a hat-trick. I've matured over the years," he said.

Brathwaite will be seen in Kolkata Knight Riders colours in the IPL this time and, for obvious reasons, called it his happy-hunting ground.

"It's kind of a happy-hunting ground. I have had a few good games here. In the same World Cup, had a good warm up game with bat and ball. I had a decent game with the ball against India as well though we didn't cross the line.

"I bowled the last over here to defend some runs for SRH against KKR so yes I have good memories. But counts for nothing as we start from zero. I am under no illusions and looking forward to get stuck in," he said.

The all-rounder was KKR's biggest pick at Rs 5 crore at the auctions.

"KKR is one the teams that has bid for me throughout my short IPL career thus far. During IPL after games CPLs that sort of stuff met Venky Mysore. So it's good to be working under him.

"I have watched the Knight Riders franchise from afar in my three IPLs and CPLs since they have taken over Trinbago Knight Riders as well. Seems like it's relaxed place and a happy family," he signed off.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 20:13:24 IST

Tags : Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KKR, KKR, t20 Cricket, Wst Indies Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all