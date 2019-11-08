First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 08, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
ENG in NZ | 4th T20I Nov 08, 2019
NZ vs ENG
England beat New Zealand by 76 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 09, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

William Porterfield steps down as Ireland captain, Andrew Balbirnie takes over

William Porterfield, who intends to keep playing international cricket, led the senior Irish side 253 times across all forms of the game since taking over from Johnston.

Agence France-Presse, Nov 08, 2019 21:42:50 IST

Dublin: William Porterfield has stepped down as Ireland captain after 11 years at the helm, Cricket Ireland announced on Friday.

The 35-year-old, who took over from Trent Johnston in 2008, has been replaced by Andrew Balbirnie.

William Porterfield steps down as Ireland captain, Andrew Balbirnie takes over

File picture of William Porterfield. Reuters

"It has been an incredible journey, and a fantastic honour to have captained my country over the past 11 and a half years," Porterfield said in a statement on the federation website.

"I feel, and in consultation with Cricket Ireland, that now is the right time to hand over that mantle."

Porterfield, who intends to keep playing international cricket, led the senior Irish side 253 times across all forms of the game since taking over from Johnston.

He led Ireland in two 50-over World Cups and five T20 World Cups, but perhaps his most significant moment as captain was leading Ireland out at its historic first-ever Test against Pakistan in Malahide in May 2018.

"There have been many highs, along with a few lows along the way, but I can honestly say that it has been thoroughly enjoyable," he said.

Leinster batsman Balbirnie, who will take over the Test and ODI teams, played his first one-day international against Scotland in 2010.

He played in Ireland's first Test against Pakistan but the 28-year-old failed to score a run in either innings, becoming the 44th player in the history of Test cricket to be dismissed for a pair on debut.

"The selectors have made a great choice in appointing 'Balbo'," said Porterfield.

"Having spoken to him, I know how honoured and excited he is to get going.

"I’m looking forward to helping and supporting Balbo in any way I can, and seeing him lead Ireland forward."

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2019 21:42:50 IST

Tags : Andrew Balbirnie, Cricket, Cricket Ireland, Ireland, William Porterfield

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
6 New Zealand 5632 256
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all