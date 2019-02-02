Will Pucovski leaves Australia Test squad to deal with mental illness; Cricket Australia defends handling of young batting talent
Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts Saturday defended the handling of young batting prospect Will Pucovski, who has left the Test squad to deal with mental health issues.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women tied with West Indies Women (West Indies Women win Super Over by 17 runs)
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 21 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Modi made his move with 'Interim' Budget; Opposition now needs to highlight 'fine print' that makes it not so rosy
-
Budget 2019: Narendra Modi govt's big bet on GDP growth comes with Rs 90,000cr disinvestment backup plan
-
Illegal sand mining Part 3: Bihar govt's attempted crackdown sends prices soaring; officials face axe as rivers in ruin
-
Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un to meet in Vietnam to discuss denuclearisation of Korean peninsula, claims report
-
Juhi Chawla on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: We've told an unfamiliar story in a very familiar way
-
Narendra Modi says coalitions are 'unstable', but does a majority government ensure better governance?
-
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar's swashbuckling triumph an exception, not the norm in continent's football
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
A dal, by any other name: Your ready reckoner to the confounding world of North Indian lentils
-
Budget 2019: पॉपुलिस्ट है लेकिन मिडिल क्लास के लिए आखिरकार कारगर साबित हो सकता है ये बजट
-
Budget 2019: पिछले चार सालों में किसानों के लिहाज से अब तक का सबसे हल्का बजट
-
ममता के गढ़ में आज गरजेंगे PM मोदी, BJP के चुनाव प्रचार अभियान का करेंगे आगाज
-
तीन राज्यों में नई सरकारों के बाद स्कूली पाठ्यक्रम में बदलाव ने पकड़ी रफ्तार
-
वो IPS अफसर जिसने तलाशी थाने में ‘दफन' कत्ल की रूह कंपा देने वाली कहानी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7897
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5574
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Canberra: Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts Saturday defended the handling of young batting prospect Will Pucovski, who has left the Test squad to deal with mental health issues.
The Victorian, who turned 21 on Saturday, smashed a superb 243 for Victoria against Western Australia this season, which saw him parachuted into the national setup for the two Tests against Sri Lanka.
But he was overlooked for the first one in Brisbane and again missed out on selection for the second Test currently being played in Canberra.
File image of Will Pucovski. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC
Pucovski travelled with the squad to the nation's capital but has now been released to return home to Melbourne.
"He reported some challenges over the past few days, and the decision has been made that the best thing for Will's welfare is for him to return home to Melbourne," Cricket Australia doctor Richard Saw said in a statement.
"Will has been proactive in this process and while he has made significant progress, he feels this is the best course of action to get ready to play cricket for Victoria."
Saw said the decision to release him had been made in consultation with his family, Cricket Australia's medical staff and Cricket Victoria.
"Will's decision to speak up and continue to ask for assistance in managing his ongoing mental health is extremely positive," he said.
Roberts defended bringing him into the squad in the first place, given he suffered similar mental health issues in the past.
"We're handling the situation with care. Will has been really mature about it," Roberts told broadcaster ABC.
"It is really important to note the support Will has had around him through the team doctor, psychologist in the team, and also the national network of support we've got with player development managers in every state."
Despite Pucovski being in the squad and tipped to start in Brisbane, selectors opted to call up Kurtis Patterson at the last minute after he struck two centuries against Sri Lanka in a warm-up game.
Roberts denied this sparked the issues with Pucovski.
"It wasn't Will's well-being or his challenges with that that saw him not play in the Gabba Test, it was because we had a bloke called Kurtis Patterson who played supremely well and scored twin unbeaten hundreds," he said.
"I'm comfortable with how that played out but at the same time I acknowledge not everyone will agree with me."
It is not the first time Pucovski has struggled with mental health issues.
After his 243, he took a long break and later told reporters: "It was one of those things where what it looked like from the outside wasn't quite matching up with what it was on the inside.
"I was more confused than at any other time in my life," he added.
Updated Date:
Feb 02, 2019 10:50:02 IST
Also See
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Kurtis Patterson and Jhye Richardson to debut for hosts in first Test at Gabba
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Matthew Wade slams CA over Test snub, questions selection criteria
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Upbeat hosts retain winning combination from Brisbane for Canberra Test