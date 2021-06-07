‘Will never support anything anti-India’: Harbhajan Singh apologises over Bhindranwale post

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh finally issued an apology on social media on 7 June after netizens bashed him for paying tribute to Khalistani militants, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, on the 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

Harbhajan had posted a picture with the caption "Salute to the martyrs" as his Instagram story. The text, on the image featuring Bhindranwale, was in Punjabi which read, "Heartfelt tribute to those martyred in Operation inside Shri Harmandir Sahib on June 1- June 6, 1984".

My heartfelt apology to my people..🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/S44cszY7lh

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 7, 2021

He was recently seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team. During the auction, Harbhajan was bought for Rs 2 crore (his base price) by the team and was a part of three matches. However, he failed to take any wicket.

The second phase of the tournament is set to resume in UAE this year, with matches expected to be played from 19th September t0 15 October.