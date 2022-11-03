'Will marry a Zimbabwean guy': Pakistani actress' promise to see India lose against Zimbabwe

Pakistan’s chance of getting to the T20 World Cup semi-finals came at stake after their edging 1-run loss against Zimbabwe on 27 October. However, the current point tally says that the Babar Azam-led side still has a thin chance of qualification.

In that case, Pakistan will need to win all of their remaining matches and have to rely on the other teams’ results as well. On Wednesday, India almost paved their way to the final four as they thrashed Bangladesh by 5 runs in a close battle at the Adelaide Oval. Now, as per the equation, India will need to be defeated in their upcoming match against Zimbabwe to keep Pakistan’s hope alive. In this context, Pakistan actress Sehar Shinwari has come up with a hilarious post on Twitter.

I’ll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match 🙂 — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) November 3, 2022



Shinwari has been making headlines for her bizarre social media exchanges against India since the beginning of the World Cup. Previously, she had to face brutal trolls regarding her wrong predictions. She also wished India would lose the match against Bangladesh but was left disheartened at the end. Now, ahead of the Zimbabwe match slated to be played on 6 November at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Shinwari wrote, “I’ll marry a Zimbabwean guy if their team miraculously beats India in the next match.”

As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, Indian fans went on to slam the actor for the hilarious promise. Since being tweeted this morning, the post has accumulated more than 3,000 likes so far. The comment section saw numerous hilarious reactions from Indian fans all across the globe.

A person sarcastically wrote, “Wow, what an amazing deal.”

Another user stated, “Then, I feel sorry for you. how will you live your whole life alone?”

A person reminded Shinwari,” You were supposed to delete your Twitter account if India beats Bangladesh.”

An individual noted, “They (Zimbabwe) would lose the game out of fear.”

Here are some other reactions:

Today, Pakistan has been playing South Africa in a crucial Group-2 tie. Batting first, Pakistan posted a massive 185-run total on the board riding on the half-centuries by Iftikhar Ahmed (51 off 35 balls) and Shadab Khan (52 off 22 balls). In reply, the Proteas could not deliver a desirable start as they lost two early wickets. After that, skipper Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram tried to recover a bit but Shadab Khan sent off both batters in the 8th over. Currently, South Africa are reeling at 69 runs, 16 runs behind the DLS score, as rain interrupted action at the Sydney Cricket Ground.