‘Will hurt RCB more than 68 all out’ – Twitter reacts as Rajasthan thump Bangalore in low-scoring game

Rajasthan Royals did not have their usual suspects shine with either bat or ball and yet, the 'Men in Pink' were quite convincing as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 29 runs to consolidate their position on the points table.

Rajasthan were asked to bat after Faf du Plessis won the toss. Sanju Samson made a couple of changes to the playing XI, with Daryl Mitchell replacing Karun Nair and Kuldeep Sen coming in place of Obed McCoy.

The RCB bowlers enjoyed themselves on the surface that offered a lot of pace and bounce and at the halfway stage, Rajasthan Royals were reduced to 69 for 4. Their power-packed middle order of Mitchell and Shimron Hetmyer too struggled against some disciplined bowling. While Mitchell limped to 16 runs off 24 balls, Hetmyer scored 3 runs off 7.

Riyan Parag stood tall on this pitch and looked rather comfortable against the RCB bowlers. He scored 56 runs off 31 balls in an innings that included 3 fours and 4 sixes and powered RR to 144/8.

In response, RCB lost Virat Kohli in the second over. Du Plessis and Rajat Patidar were watchful for the next few overs and at the end of the powerplay, they were at 37/1. Sen changed the complexion of the match in the seventh over when he dismissed du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. At the end of 10th over, RCB were reduced to 58/4.

Dinesh Karthik was dismissed for 6 while Shahbaz Ahmed got out for 17. Once Wanindu Hasaranga was sent back for 18, RCB hurtled to their fourth defeat of the ongoing IPL season.

RCB will next face Gujarat Titans on 30 April. RR, on the other hand, will battle it out against Mumbai Indians in their next fixture.

