First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC WR T20 | Semi Final 2 Feb 26, 2020
QAT vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
ACC WR T20 | Semi Final 1 Feb 26, 2020
BRN vs KWT
Kuwait beat Bahrain by 87 runs
AUS in SA Feb 26, 2020
SA vs AUS
Newlands, Cape Town
IND in NZ Feb 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Will be tougher for India to beat Australia later this year with Steve Smith and David Warner back, says Glenn McGrath

Pace great Glenn McGrath believes that with the explosive duo of David Warner and Steve Smith back in the Australian team, India are in for a tough time during their tour Down Under later this year.

Press Trust of India, Feb 26, 2020 18:31:00 IST

Mumbai: Pace great Glenn McGrath believes that with the explosive duo of David Warner and Steve Smith back in the Australian team, India are in for a tough time during their tour Down Under later this year.

India had registered their first Test series triumph in 71 years in Australia when Virat Kohli and his men won 2-1 in the four-match rubber to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy in 2018-19.

Will be tougher for India to beat Australia later this year with Steve Smith and David Warner back, says Glenn McGrath

File image of former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

"Australia are playing good cricket. Steve Smith and David Warner — both are playing well and we saw what Warner is capable of in the Australian summer. Having a batsman like Warner back, and a quality batsman like Steve Smith, it's a totally different game," McGrath told reporters in Mumbai.

The Australian team that Kohli and Co defeated earlier didn't feature Smith and Warner, who were serving 12-month bans for their respective roles in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town in 2018.

Smith and Warner returned to the national team ahead of last year's World Cup and have looked in good form since then as they helped Australia retain the Ashes against England. India are set to tour Australia later this year for four Tests.

"...it's gonna be tougher for India. That's not to say they they can't perform well. They have got confidence of playing in Australian conditions now and they know how to do it.

"They've done it and they've been successful. So, there's still enough positives there I think it's going to be a really good series for sure," he said.

McGrath also praised India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is set to play in DY Patil T20 tournament after being laid low for five months due to a lower back injury which required surgery.

"I like Hardik, the way he bowls, bats, his attributes. It is handy to have a player like that," he said, drawing comparisons with England's Andrew Flintoff.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2020 18:31:00 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs India, Australia Vs India 2020-21, Australian Cricket Team, Cricket, David Warner, Glenn McGrath, India, Indian Cricket Team, Sports, SportsTracker, Steve Smith, Test Cricket, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all