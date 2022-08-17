West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

A depleted West Indies will be desperately aiming for a victory against New Zealand in the second T20I to stay alive in the series. The penultimate match of the T20I series is scheduled to be played on Saturday at the Sabina Park in Jamaica. New Zealand, in the opening T20I, displayed a terrific brand of cricket to secure a 13-run victory.

Batting first, the Kiwis posted a solid total of 185 runs losing five wickets. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 47 runs. Williamson’s innings comprised four boundaries and two sixes. New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway also played a crucial role after scoring 43 off 29 deliveries. Later, James Neesham’s quickfire 15-ball 33 (unbeaten) helped his side in reaching a defendable total.

For West Indies, their pacer Odean Smith picked up three wickets in the game. The hosts, during their run chase, suffered an early blow after they lost their opening batter Kyle Mayers in the second over of the innings. Other opening batter Shamarh Brooks exhibited a commendable batting to avoid the initial scare. Brooks scored 42 runs off 43 balls but unfortunately his valiant batting went in vain as West Indies could only manage to reach 172/7 in 20 overs.

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner claimed three wickets to complete a crucial victory for his side.

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20 International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The West Indies vs New Zealand second T20I match will not be shown on any channel in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app.

West Indies vs New Zealand Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-captain: Mitchell Santner

Suggested Playing XI for West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20 International Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers

Wicket-keeper: Devon Conway

All-rounders: Jason Holder, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Obed McCoy

Predicted Playing XIs:

West Indies: Paul Stirling, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.