West Indies vs Netherlands LIVE: Netherlands have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the Group A match of the 2023 ODI World Cup qualifier at Harare on Monday.

Both teams have already qualified for the Super Sixes stage but the game is still important as points and NRR earned against qualified teams will be carried forward.

In the table, the Netherlands are ahead of West Indies on NRR despite both teams having four points after three matches.

“We lost the first two (tosses), and we won both games. Maybe same again today. We’ve got to brush that (the loss to Zimbabwe) aside, we’ve got a cricket game ahead of us, we got to focus on this today. We have to win every game, that’s what we are faced with right now. Just focus on what’s ahead of us and play some good cricket. Mayers is out with a hamstring injury and to balance the team, Shepherd comes in for Rovman Powell,” West Indies captain Shai Hope said at the toss.

West Indies playing XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Netherlands playing XI: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.