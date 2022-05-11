Why Lucknow Super Giants can't afford to slip: IPL 2022 playoffs scenarios explained

The Lucknow Super Giants’ thumping defeat against the Gujarat Titans in Pune on Tuesday has certainly made the qualification very interesting. Super Giants are still placed at number two spot in the points table with 16 points in 12 matches, the race is wide open for the first two slots and the side would want to win both the fixtures.

The Calculations

Two wins from two games will hand the KL Rahul-led side four points which will mean that they will end the league stage with 20 points and have a clear passage to the playoffs and also a bright chance to end in top two. LSG are slated to take on the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in their remaining fixtures of the IPL 2022.

RR have played 11 matches and are placed just behind the Super Giants at number three with 14 points and have a very healthy NRR of +0.326. The Royals also have a genuine chance of finishing in the top two if they win all the three games as they will end up having 20 points under their belt.

The three wins in all the remaining three matches for the Sanju Samson-led side will mean that LSG would lose two crucial points as the two teams will be taking on each other in one of the fixtures.

Who are closing-in?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are presently sitting at number four position, have played 12 matches and have 14 points in their kitty but a not-so-encouraging NRR. If they clinch wins in the next two encounters which are scheduled against Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, they will have a total of 18 points and will register a berth in the playoffs.

There are however three other sides who can make the scenario more exciting. Delhi Capitals who are at fifth, Sunrisers Hyderabad who are following DC at sixth and Punjab Kings who are in a spot of bother at 8th in the points table but still have a chance to move forward.

All these three teams have 10 points and have three games left each in the competition.

Now, if LSG suffer defeat in both their remaining matches, which are against RR and KKR, they will have 16 points and can face a tough fight for the spot from either RCB (if they lose one and win one out of the two matches left), RR (If they beat LSG but lose to DC and CSK), DC, SRH or PBKS.

DC, SRH and PBKS will have to win all their matches to stay in the race.

The NRR will now play a major role in determining the three remaining spots for the playoffs in this edition and no side would, firstly, want to suffer a defeat, and secondly a big one!

