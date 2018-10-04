First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAKW in BAN | 2nd T20I Oct 03, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 58 runs
PAKW in BAN | 1st T20I Oct 02, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
ZIM in SA Oct 06, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Boland Park, Paarl
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 07, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Why flying India Test specialists to New Zealand for Australia tour preparations might be a bad idea

India needs more practice in the lead up to an important series in Australia. But is match practice in New Zealand really a solution or just a knee-jerk reaction?

Gaurav Joshi, October 04, 2018

After an unsuccessful tour of England, the BCCI has already started to conjure up plans that will ensure there will be an adequate amount of practice ahead of the four-Test series against Australia in December. Reports have emerged that Test specialist like Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Murali Vijay along with the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal will be sent on India A's tour to New Zealand in November to get sufficient practice ahead of the Australia tour.

File image of Ajinkya Rahane. Reuters

File image of Ajinkya Rahane. Reuters

While it is certainly a step in the right direction in terms of preparations ahead of another away series one has to wonder about the logic of sending the players to New Zealand. Yes, it is geographically the closest country to Australia, but in terms of the weather and the pitches, the two countries are as far apart as the 1500 Km of the ocean that separates the two nations.

The problem is that the Australia itinerary has already been fixed and it only involves a solitary three-day match against a Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.  On the evidence of India's two away tours this year, one to South Africa and one to England is it clear that India needs more practice in the lead up to an important series.  But is match practice in New Zealand really a solution or just a knee-jerk reaction?

There are a couple of problems with trying to send the Test players to New Zealand in hope of acclimatising to Australia. Firstly, the pitches in Australia and New Zealand are vastly different. The Australian pitches are hard and bouncy.  They have a clay content in excess of 60 percent which provides that hardness and the extra lift on the surface.  The New Zealand pitches have half the clay content as Australia and are a lot softer and the overcast conditions aid seam bowling.  The pitches in New Zealand behave totally different, so even if a Pujara or Rahane become familiar to pitches in Kiwi land, they will not resemble anything the players will confront in Australia.

Secondly, the weather in New Zealand is significantly cooler to what India will experience in Australia.  Come December, the mercury will rise in excess of 30 quite frequently in Australia while in Kiwiland it will still be relatively cooler in November when the A tour is scheduled. On both counts, sending the Test specialists to New Zealand makes no sense at all.

The realistic option the BCCI should consider is to send the group of Test players to the ICC Academy in Dubai.  It might sound rather strange, but the academy has been a training base for many international teams ever since the local boards started to deprive visiting teams of quality tour matches and began to tweak the pitches for the practice games in lead up to Test series.

So how can Dubai resemble Australia? Well, the truth is that currently there are six replica Australian pitches available at the practice nets at the ICC Academy.  Three of them have the same soil and clay as the Gabba in Brisbane and three have the same content as the pitch at the WACA in Perth.  Each of them is managed by an Australian curator that has nearly two decades of experience and has nearly 25 ground staff personnel at his disposal.

Add to that both of the academy grounds also have pitches resembling WACA and the Gabba installed in the middle, so teams can practice on the center wickets or even play matches.  It is learned that pitches mirror the bounce in Australia and many international players that have played on the pitches have felt that they have emulated the Australian conditions.

The other reason it makes sense to train in Dubai weather. In November the temperatures in Dubai drop significantly and will be similar to what India will confront in Australia in December.  Training and preparing in such conditions make more sense than sending players to New Zealand.

The only challenge is if the BCCI want to go ahead and set up a camp in Dubai, they will need to organise for an opposition and hope the academy grounds are available.  But that is still a distant matter and one that can be negotiated.

For now, though there is no confirmation. It is more or less a speculation. But if the Board is keen on sending Test players to New Zealand then it is perhaps worth thinking about the alternative options that are available. Ideally, an additional couple of matches should be scheduled in Australia, but such is the modern day schedule, it is almost impossible to have so many warm-up fixtures.  For now, the next best option then for the Test specialists is to set up a camp in Dubai. The pitches are a clone to what they will expect and the weather will also be identical. Time to get the thinking cap on!

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018

Tags : Brisbane, Cricket, Dubai, Gabba, ICC Academy, India In Australia 2018, India Vs Australia, New Zealand, Perth, Sports, WACA

Also See

Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4395 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all