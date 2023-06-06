Who is MS Dhoni’s friend Paramjit Singh? Man who got CSK skipper his first bat sponsorship

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a remarkable story of perseverance and determination that led him to the pinnacle of cricket as the captain of the Indian national team. One individual who played a pivotal role in Dhoni’s challenging journey was his friend Paramjit Singh, who too hails from the former’s hometown Ranchi.

Paramjit Singh, whom Dhoni met during his formative years, provided crucial support to the future cricketing sensation. Singh, a Sikh entrepreneur, owned a modest sports supply store in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The friendship between Dhoni and Singh is reminiscent of the renowned film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, where Singh, portrayed by Sandeep Nahar, aided the budding cricketer in securing his first sports sponsorship.

As a former cricketer himself, Singh recognised Dhoni’s talent early on and encouraged him to pursue his dreams. He played a key role in securing Dhoni’s initial cricket kit sponsorship even before the aspiring wicketkeeper made it to the Ranji Trophy level. He extended support and put his own name on the line to secure the deal for Dhoni.

Who is Paramjit Singh?

Paramjit Singh, a resident of Ranchi, has remained a steadfast companion to Mahi throughout his highs and lows. Singh went above and beyond to secure a bat sponsorship for Dhoni, demonstrating his unwavering support for the rising star. He travelled to Jalandhar, dedicating six months to securing the sponsorship, fully aware of Dhoni’s immense potential.

In a recent interview with Jagran, Paramjit Singh revealed that, despite having the opportunity, he never attended any of Dhoni’s matches with Team India. Instead, he remained glued to his small television inside his Ranchi sports store, closely following Dhoni’s progress.

To this day, Paramjit Singh resides in Ranchi, where he continues to manage his sports supply store. His store proudly displays a bat autographed by MS Dhoni and the entire Indian cricket team, serving as a testament to their enduring friendship and shared success.

