Who is Amol Muzumdar—the frontrunner to become India women's cricket team head coach?

The India women’s cricket team’s search for a head coach may have finally ended, with news agency PTI reporting on Monday that former cricketer Amol Muzumdar was the frontrunner for the job.

Apart from Muzumdar, Tushar Arothe and Durham coach Jon Lewis were among at least five candidates who were shortlisted for the job.

However, with the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) finding Muzumdar’s profile as the “most impressive”, the former Mumbai and Andhra cricketer looks to be destined to take up the head coach’s job for the India women’s cricket team.

But, who is Amol Muzumdar? Here, we explain in brief of his cricketing career.

Amol Muzumdar is a Mumbai-born former domestic cricketing stalwart. He made names in first-class cricket as well as List A cricket, but despite his impressive record with the bat, he failed to get an opportunity with senior India side.

Muzumdar, now 48 years old, made his first class debut for Bombay against Haryana on 13 February, 1994 and went onto make an unbeaten 260 in the Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinal clash.

Muzumdar would go on to amass 11,167 first-class runs from 260 innings, with an average of 48.13 (30 centuries and 60 fifties).

As far as List A cricket is concerned, Muzumdar scored 3286 runs from 106 innings, at an average of 38.20.

Muzumdar was named the vice-captain of the India Under-19 side in 1994, and also played alongside Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly for India A during his playing days. However, despite his immense experience in first-class cricket, a senior India callup still eluded him.

One of the highest points in Muzumdar’s career came in the 2006-07 domestic cricket season, when he was named permanent skipper of the Mumbai team. Despite a poor start to Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy season where they drew two matches and lost one in the first three games, Muzumdar’s inspired leadership helped his team seal the Ranji Trophy title, with a 132-run win over Bengal at the Wankhede Stadium. Muzumdar would go onto amass 538 runs from 11 matches, with two centuries and as many fifties.

In August 2009, Muzumdar was left out of the Mumbai squad for the Buchi Babu tournament, and a year later, he switched his alliance to Assam ahead of the Ranji Trophy.

In 2012, Muzumdar then moved to Andhra, for whom he played a couple of seasons, before announcing his first class retirement in 2014.

Coaching career

Since his retirement from first class cricket, Muzumdar has had an experienced coaching career. In 2013, while playing for Andhra, Muzumdar opted to mentor the youngsters in the side in the final part of the season.

Muzumdar has also been the batting coach for the India U19 and India U23 teams. Muzumdar was also the batting coach for Rajasthan Royals (RR) between 2018 and 2020, and more recently, he was the head coach of the Mumbai domestic side.

Muzumdar also had the opportunity to work with the Netherlands cricket team in 2013, when he was named as a batting consultant.

In 2019, Muzumdar was worked with South Africa as a batting coach for Test their tour to India.

