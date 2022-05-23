'Where is Rahul Tripathi?': Twitter reacts to SRH batters' exclusion from India squad for South Africa series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced an 18-member team for the five-match T20I home series against South Africa. The return of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya into the Indian squad was a good news for the fans while many were furious to not find Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi’s name on the list.

In the ongoing IPL season, Tripathi has generated a lot of attention as he scored 413 runs in 13 matches, with a strike rate of 161.73, including three half-centuries in the tournament.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee appointed KL Rahul as the captain of the team while Rishabh Pant was appointed as his deputy. However, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Virat Kohli were rested for the South Africa series.

Taking to their Twitter handle, BCCI shared the names of the players.

Soon after the squad was announced, fans — who were expecting Tripathi’s name to be on the T20I squad —expressed their displeasure for not giving him a chance. Below are a few of the reactions: Legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed his disappointment over Tripathi's exclusion. He took to Twitter stating that the young batter ‘deserved a chance’.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag too expressed shock over the matter. While speaking to Cricbuzz about Tripathi’s omission, the legendary India opener recalled how Suryakumar Yadav went through a similar phase. He was made to wait for his maiden India call-up. “I think we were saying the same thing about Suryakumar last year. Patience is a virtue,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also expressed displeasure over the incident.

Few more reactions here:

Bowlers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh earned their maiden India call-ups on the back of consistent performances in this year's IPL. The f-match T20I series against South Africa will begin on 9 June, this year at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

