When MS Dhoni declined to inaugurate pavilion named after him at Ranchi stadium
The third ODI against Australia on Friday is expected to be MS Dhoni's last game in his home town Ranchi.
Ranchi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is quintessentially a modest man and no wonder he has politely declined to inaugurate the pavilion named after him at the JSCA Stadium, ahead of India's third ODI against Australia.
Just like the Sunil Gavaskar stand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai or the Virender Sehwag gate at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi, the swanky Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) stadium will have its very own 'Mahendra Singh Dhoni Pavilion'.
File image of MS Dhoni. AP
"At the AGM last year, the decision was taken that the North Block stand that comprises media enclosure as well as VIP boxes would be named after Dhoni," Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary Debashis Chakraborty told PTI on Wednesday.
However, Dhoni didn't agree to inaugurate the stand, said Chakraborty.
"We requested him but he said 'Dada apne hi ghar mein kya inaugurate karna.' (What's there to inaugurate in my own house). He is still so humble and down to earth," Chakraborty said.
The third ODI against Australia on Friday is expected to be Dhoni's last game in his home town but the JSCA top official said they do not have any special plans in place.
Updated Date:
Mar 06, 2019 20:58:09 IST
