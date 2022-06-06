'What is this sorcery?': Freaky video of Joe Root goes viral even as right-hander scores match-winning ton

Joe Root is showing no signs of slowing down with the bat as his 26th Test century guided England to a convincing 5-wicket win over New Zealand at Lord’s.

In his first match since stepping down as England’s Test captain, Root notched up a ton and courtesy his unbeaten 115 on day 4, England chased down 277 runs in the first hour of the fourth morning.

Ben Foakes played his part as well and he combined with Root to forge an unbeaten 120-run partnership for the sixth wicket while skipper Ben Stokes contributed a vital 54 after England were reeling at 69/4 at one stage.

During this innings, the Yorkshire-man also passed 10,000 career Test runs and became the first batter to achieve this feat within 10 years of their debut.

However, amidst all this, a video has gone viral on social media where Root can be seen balancing his bat on its toe without resting on anything else.

Watch the video here:

Cricket fans on social media could not wrap their heads around the video.

Few fans came up with the explanation that the bat could rest without any support owing to the fact that it had a flat bat as opposed to a slightly-rounded one.

Coming back to the match, Root has now become the latest member of the elite club of batters to breach the 10,000 run mark in Test cricket. He became only the second Englishman to reach the milestone after former England captain Alastair Cook and the 14th overall. He is the fastest England batter to do so as he got to the mark in his 218th innings.

Incidentally, Cook reached this landmark in his 229th innings. However, both Root and Cook got to the mark at the exact same age of 31y 157d.

"It’s been a tough road for everyone but the way everyone has gone about it has been so enjoyable … I love batting and I just want to keep batting for as long as I can, and score as many runs as I can, to help us win as many Test matches as we can," Root said after the match.

